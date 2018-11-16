RadioandMusic
Ram Week 43: Radio Mirchi gets back its throne in Kolkata
MUMBAI: In Week 43 on Ram Ratings, while Fever FM continued leading in Mumbai and Delhi, Radio Mirchi had got its throne back, from the radio station, in Kolkata to top there once again. Mirchi scored a share per cent of 20 and T.S.L. of 4.43 in the capital city of West Bengal.

When it comes to other metros, Radio Mirchi had to settle at second position in Mumbai and third in both Delhi and Bengaluru. While in Mumbai, Mirchi’s share per cent and T.S.L. was 14.4 and 4.28, the radio station recorded share per cent of 12.5 and 17.2, and T.S.L. of 3.29 and 7.08 in Delhi and Bengaluru respectively.

HT Media’s Fever FM 104 continued its successful reign of topping in both Mumbai and Delhi with a share per cent of 16.9 and 18.8, and T.S.L. of 6.18 and 5.14 respectively. The station had to settle at second position in Kolkata with 18.4 share per cent and 6.37 T.S.L. Further, Fever FM stood at fourth place in Bengaluru with a share per cent of 12.8 and T.S.L. of 7.23.

Radio City retained its top position in Bengaluru with 25.8 share per cent and 9.24 T.S.L. The radio station stood second in Delhi while third in Mumbai, but didn’t manage to enter top 10 in Kolkata. While its share per cent and T.S.L. in Delhi was 13.2 and 4.1, the radio station recorded a share per cent of 13.3 and T.S.L. of 5.07 in Mumbai respectively.

Other radio stations also recorded decent Ram Ratings in Week 43.

Check out the tables below

Mumbai

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Fever FM 104 Mumbai

16.9

6.18

2

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai

14.4

4.28

3

Radio City 91.1 Mumbai

13.3

5.07

4

Big FM 92.7 Mumbai

12.4

5.23

5

Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai

11.2

5.28

6

Red FM 93.5 Mumbai

10.2

4.05

7

AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai

6.7

5.19

8

REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai

3.5

5.03

9

Radio One 94.3 Mumbai

3.3

2.39

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai

2.4

3.47

Delhi

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Fever FM 104 Delhi

18.8

5.14

2

Radio City 91.1 Delhi

13.2

4.1

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi

12.5

3.29

4

Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi

11.3

4.07

5

AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi

11

4.4

6

Red FM 93.5 Delhi

10.1

3.19

7

Big FM 92.7 Delhi

7.6

3.13

8

Hit 95 FM Delhi

4.2

3.01

9

Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi

3.9

2.25

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi

3.4

2.05

Kolkata

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata

20

4.43

2

Fever FM 104 Kolkata

18.4

6.37

3

Big FM 92.7 Kolkata

16.7

5.17

4

Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata

9.7

3.41

5

Red FM 93.5 Kolkata

8.7

3.09

6

Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata

6

3.25

7

Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata

5.9

3.29

8

Radio One 94.3 Kolkata

5.5

4.5

9

AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata

3.9

3.21

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata

2.5

3.25

Bengaluru

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Radio City 91.1 Bangalore

25.8

9.24

2

Big FM 92.7 Bangalore

18.9

6.56

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore

17.2

7.08

4

Fever FM 104 Bangalore

12.8

7.23

5

AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore

6.9

6.05

6

Red FM 93.5 Bangalore

5.5

3.57

7

AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore

5

4.51

8

Radio One 94.3 Bangalore

3.8

3.57

9

Radio Indigo 91.9 Bangalore

1.4

2.55

10

Radio Mirchi 95 Bangalore

1.2

3.09

 

