BARC Week 40: B4U Music and Music India to achieve good numbers

MUMBAI: In week 40 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), B4U Music has achieved 145661 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when the channel acquired 142457 impressions (‘000s). Also Sony MIX has garnered good numbers as it received 124294 impressions (‘000s) as compared to BARC week 39 when it received 120443 impressions (‘000s).
Zee ETC Bollywood has made an impressive rise with 22604 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week’s BARC data. Music India, Zoom has also secured a remarkable rise. MTV Beats HD has received lesser impressions.
Overall channels have maintained their positions except the last three channels which have juggled w.r.t their positions.
Check the table for more:
Rank
Channel Name
Impressions '000
1
Mastiii
156354
2
B4U Music
145661
3
9XM
136292
4
Sony MIX
124294
5
9X Jalwa
118288
6
MTV Beats
107773
7
Bindass
61254
8
Zoom
58037
9
Zee ETC Bollywood
22604
10
Music India
19621
11
WOW
12686
12
VH1
2721
13
9XO
1742
14
MTV Beats HD
1517
15
Sony Rox HD
895
16
VH1 HD
312