BARC Week 40: B4U Music and Music India to achieve good numbers

MUMBAI: In week 40 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), B4U Music has achieved 145661 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when the channel acquired 142457 impressions (‘000s). Also Sony MIX has garnered good numbers as it received 124294 impressions (‘000s) as compared to BARC week 39 when it received 120443 impressions (‘000s).

Zee ETC Bollywood has made an impressive rise with 22604 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week’s BARC data. Music India, Zoom has also secured a remarkable rise. MTV Beats HD has received lesser impressions.

Overall channels have maintained their positions except the last three channels which have juggled w.r.t their positions.

Check the table for more: