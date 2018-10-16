RadioandMusic
BARC Week 40: B4U Music and Music India to achieve good numbers
MUMBAI: In week 40 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), B4U Music has achieved 145661 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when the channel acquired 142457 impressions (‘000s). Also Sony MIX has garnered good numbers as it received 124294 impressions (‘000s) as compared to BARC week 39 when it received 120443 impressions (‘000s).

 Zee ETC Bollywood has made an impressive rise with 22604 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week’s BARC data. Music India, Zoom has also secured a remarkable rise. MTV Beats HD has received lesser impressions.

Overall channels have maintained their positions except the last three channels which have juggled w.r.t their positions.

Check the table for more:

Rank

Channel Name

Impressions '000

1

Mastiii

156354

2

B4U Music

145661

3

9XM

136292

4

Sony MIX

124294

5

9X Jalwa

118288

6

MTV Beats

107773

7

Bindass

61254

8

Zoom

58037

9

Zee ETC Bollywood

22604

10

Music India

19621

11

WOW

12686

12

VH1

2721

13

9XO

1742

14

MTV Beats HD

1517

15

Sony Rox HD

895

16

VH1 HD

312

resources  |  15 Oct 2018

BARC Week 39: Mastiii leads the charts; Zoom scales down

MUMBAI: In week 39 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still leads the charts acquiring 150823 impressions as compared to last week when the channel received 165694 impressions (‘000s).

resources  |  13 Oct 2018

RAM Week 36-37: Fever FM, Radio Mirchi and Radio City shine in Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: In Week 36 and 36 of RAM Ratings, Fever FM continued to top the charts in both Mumbai and Delhi. Radio Mirchi and Radio City were other two stations, who showed notable ratings during Week 36-37.

resources  |  28 Sep 2018

RAM Week 36: Fever FM continues to top in Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 36, popular Radio Station Fever FM has maintained top spot in both Mumbai and Delhi to become the most heard FM station in these metros respectively. While its share per cent and T.S.L.

