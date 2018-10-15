BARC Week 39: Mastiii leads the charts; Zoom scales down

MUMBAI: In week 39 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still leads the charts acquiring 150823 impressions as compared to last week when the channel received 165694 impressions (‘000s).
B4U Music has scaled above 142457 impressions (‘000s) and has climbed above 9XM with 142457 impressions (‘000s). Also 9XO has been pushed down to the fifteenth position as compared to last week when the channel was at the 13th position.
Zoom has maintained its position with 54085 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when it received 57004 impressions (‘000s). Zee ETC Bollywood has maintained its position and has garnered 19259 impressions (‘000s).
Overall channels have maintained a few positions except a few of them.
Check the table below:
Rank
Channel Name
Impressions '000
1
Mastiii
150823
2
B4U Music
142457
3
9XM
125547
4
Sony MIX
120443
5
9X Jalwa
106693
6
MTV Beats
101751
7
Bindass
62216
8
Zoom
54085
9
Zee ETC Bollywood
19259
10
Music India
15908
11
WOW
11590
12
VH1
2740
13
MTV Beats HD
1870
14
Sony Rox HD
1576
15
9XO
1392
16
VH1 HD
309