BARC Week 39: Mastiii leads the charts; Zoom scales down

MUMBAI: In week 39 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still leads the charts acquiring 150823 impressions as compared to last week when the channel received 165694 impressions (‘000s).

B4U Music has scaled above 142457 impressions (‘000s) and has climbed above 9XM with 142457 impressions (‘000s). Also 9XO has been pushed down to the fifteenth position as compared to last week when the channel was at the 13th position.

Zoom has maintained its position with 54085 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when it received 57004 impressions (‘000s). Zee ETC Bollywood has maintained its position and has garnered 19259 impressions (‘000s).

Overall channels have maintained a few positions except a few of them.

Check the table below: