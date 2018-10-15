RadioandMusic
RNM
| 16 Oct 2018
resources
News
BARC Week 39: Mastiii leads the charts; Zoom scales down
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
BARC India Data | BARC India Data | 9XM | Mastiii | Sony Mix | MTV Beats | B4U Music | Music India | VH | Zoom | Zee ETC Bollywood | WOW | MTV Beats HD | Vh1 India |

MUMBAI: In week 39 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii still leads the charts acquiring 150823 impressions as compared to last week when the channel received 165694 impressions (‘000s).

B4U Music has scaled above 142457 impressions (‘000s) and has climbed above 9XM with 142457 impressions (‘000s). Also 9XO has been pushed down to the fifteenth position as compared to last week when the channel was at the 13th position.

Zoom has maintained its position with 54085 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when it received 57004 impressions (‘000s). Zee ETC Bollywood has maintained its position and has garnered 19259 impressions (‘000s).

Overall channels have maintained a few positions except a few of them.

Check the table below:

Rank

Channel Name

Impressions '000

1

Mastiii

150823

2

B4U Music

142457

3

9XM

125547

4

Sony MIX

120443

5

9X Jalwa

106693

6

MTV Beats

101751

7

Bindass

62216

8

Zoom

54085

9

Zee ETC Bollywood

19259

10

Music India

15908

11

WOW

11590

12

VH1

2740

13

MTV Beats HD

1870

14

Sony Rox HD

1576

15

9XO

1392

16

VH1 HD

309

related stories
resources  |  13 Oct 2018

RAM Week 36-37: Fever FM, Radio Mirchi and Radio City shine in Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: In Week 36 and 36 of RAM Ratings, Fever FM continued to top the charts in both Mumbai and Delhi. Radio Mirchi and Radio City were other two stations, who showed notable ratings during Week 36-37.

resources  |  28 Sep 2018

RAM Week 36: Fever FM continues to top in Mumbai and Delhi

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 36, popular Radio Station Fever FM has maintained top spot in both Mumbai and Delhi to become the most heard FM station in these metros respectively. While its share per cent and T.S.L.

resources  |  27 Sep 2018

BARC Week 38: 9X Jalwa to fall down in its numbers

MUMBAI: In week 38 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Mastiii holds the first position on the chart but has received lesser impressions (‘000s). Zoom has scaled down receiving 57004 impressions (‘000s).

explore RNMbiz

resources

radio

mobile digital

music

regulators

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group