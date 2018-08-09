BARC Week 31: Zoom marks an impressive rise

MUMBAI: In week 29 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Zoom has marked a stupendous elevation in terms of its figures with 69966 impressions (‘000s) to BARC week 30’s 66235 impressions (‘000s).

Mastiii climbs up to 173156 impressions (‘000s), as compared to last time, when the channel received 165375 impressions (‘000s). Sony ROX HD acquires a major jump in it’s numbers with 2592 impressions (‘000s) in collation to last week’s 1826 impressions (‘000s).

Sony MIX has dropped with 131961 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when it received 139827 impressions (‘000s).

Overall, channels have not changed their positions, apart from Sony ROX HD. Overall there is constant fudging of numbers.

Check the table below: