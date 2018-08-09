BARC Week 31: Zoom marks an impressive rise

get social with RNM
MUMBAI: In week 29 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Zoom has marked a stupendous elevation in terms of its figures with 69966 impressions (‘000s) to BARC week 30’s 66235 impressions (‘000s).
Mastiii climbs up to 173156 impressions (‘000s), as compared to last time, when the channel received 165375 impressions (‘000s). Sony ROX HD acquires a major jump in it’s numbers with 2592 impressions (‘000s) in collation to last week’s 1826 impressions (‘000s).
Sony MIX has dropped with 131961 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when it received 139827 impressions (‘000s).
Overall, channels have not changed their positions, apart from Sony ROX HD. Overall there is constant fudging of numbers.
Check the table below:
Rank
Channel Name
Impressions '000
1
Mastiii
173156
2
9XM
165313
3
Sony MIX
131961
4
B4U Music
126845
5
9X Jalwa
125573
6
MTV Beats
119488
7
Zoom
69966
8
Bindass
61551
9
Zee ETC Bollywood
26119
10
Music India
20835
11
WOW
18775
12
VH1
3003
13
Sony Rox HD
2592
14
MTV Beats HD
1968
15
9XO
1945
16
VH1 HD
105