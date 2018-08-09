RadioandMusic
BARC Week 31: Zoom marks an impressive rise
MUMBAI: In week 29 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Zoom has marked a stupendous elevation in terms of its figures with 69966 impressions (‘000s) to BARC week 30’s 66235 impressions (‘000s).

Mastiii climbs up to 173156 impressions (‘000s), as compared to last time, when the channel received 165375 impressions (‘000s). Sony ROX HD acquires a major jump in it’s numbers with 2592 impressions (‘000s) in collation to last week’s 1826 impressions (‘000s).

Sony MIX has dropped with 131961 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week when it received 139827 impressions (‘000s).

Overall, channels have not changed their positions, apart from Sony ROX HD. Overall there is constant fudging of numbers.

Check the table below:

Rank

Channel Name

Impressions '000

1

Mastiii

173156

2

9XM

165313

3

Sony MIX

131961

4

B4U Music

126845

5

9X Jalwa

125573

6

MTV Beats

119488

7

Zoom

69966

8

Bindass

61551

9

Zee ETC Bollywood

26119

10

Music India

20835

11

WOW

18775

12

VH1

3003

13

Sony Rox HD

2592

14

MTV Beats HD

1968

15

9XO

1945

16

VH1 HD

105

