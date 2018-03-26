Except Delhi, all other cities remain unmoved in RAM week 10

get social with RNM
MUMBAI: In last week’s RAM data Delhi was the only city to remain constant, but this week it turns out to be the one to experience some turbulence.
The first and last position in Delhi was ruled by Fever FM and AIR FM 2 Gold respectively, while the other stations witnessed change.
Radio City claimed the second position with T.S.L 3.59 and share per cent 12.2. Radio Nasha slipped to the third position with T.S.L 4.04 and share per cent 12.1. Last but not the least comes Radio Mirchi made it to the fourth position with T.S.L 3.13 and share per cent 11.9.
Rest of the cities witnessed minor changes in T.S.L and share per cent. Check the chart below for more -
Delhi
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Fever FM 104 Delhi
19.6
5.03
2
Radio City 91.1 Delhi
12.2
3.59
3
Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi
12.1
4.04
4
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi
11.9
3.13
5
AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi
10.4
4.25
6
Red FM 93.5 Delhi
9.5
3.11
7
Big FM 92.7 Delhi
8.1
3
8
Hit 95 FM Delhi
4.4
2.47
9
Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi
4.1
2.2
10
AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi
3.4
2.05
Mumbai
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Fever FM 104 Mumbai
16
6.12
2
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai
13.9
4.11
3
Radio City 91.1 Mumbai
13.5
5.25
4
Big FM 92.7 Mumbai
13.4
5.38
5
Red FM 93.5 Mumbai
9.9
3.54
6
Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai
9.6
4.46
7
AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai
7.3
5.02
8
REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai
3.8
6.08
9
AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai
3.3
4.03
10
Radio One 94.3 Mumbai
3.3
2.26
Kolkata
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata
20.6
4.5
2
Fever FM 104 Kolkata
17.8
6.19
3
Big FM 92.7 Kolkata
16.6
5.12
4
Red FM 93.5 Kolkata
9.5
3.21
5
Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata
9.3
4.05
6
Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata
6.5
4.11
7
Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata
5.3
2.43
8
Radio One 94.3 Kolkata
5
4.16
9
AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata
4.7
3.46
10
AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata
2.6
2.59
Bengaluru
Rank
Stations
Share %
T.S.L.
1
Radio City 91.1 Bangalore
25.9
9.35
2
Big FM 92.7 Bangalore
17.3
6.49
3
Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore
17
7.1
4
Fever FM 104 Bangalore
14.2
7.23
5
Red FM 93.5 Bangalore
6.3
4.12
6
AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore
6
5
7
AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore
4.5
5.01
8
Radio One 94.3 Bangalore
4.1
4.04
9
Radio Indigo 91.9 Bangalore
1.7
2.19
10
Radio Mirchi 95 Bangalore
1.3
2.26