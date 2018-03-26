Except Delhi, all other cities remain unmoved in RAM week 10

MUMBAI: In last week’s RAM data Delhi was the only city to remain constant, but this week it turns out to be the one to experience some turbulence.

The first and last position in Delhi was ruled by Fever FM and AIR FM 2 Gold respectively, while the other stations witnessed change.

Radio City claimed the second position with T.S.L 3.59 and share per cent 12.2. Radio Nasha slipped to the third position with T.S.L 4.04 and share per cent 12.1. Last but not the least comes Radio Mirchi made it to the fourth position with T.S.L 3.13 and share per cent 11.9.

Rest of the cities witnessed minor changes in T.S.L and share per cent. Check the chart below for more -

Delhi

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Delhi 19.6 5.03 2 Radio City 91.1 Delhi 12.2 3.59 3 Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi 12.1 4.04 4 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi 11.9 3.13 5 AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi 10.4 4.25 6 Red FM 93.5 Delhi 9.5 3.11 7 Big FM 92.7 Delhi 8.1 3 8 Hit 95 FM Delhi 4.4 2.47 9 Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi 4.1 2.2 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi 3.4 2.05

Mumbai

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Fever FM 104 Mumbai 16 6.12 2 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai 13.9 4.11 3 Radio City 91.1 Mumbai 13.5 5.25 4 Big FM 92.7 Mumbai 13.4 5.38 5 Red FM 93.5 Mumbai 9.9 3.54 6 Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai 9.6 4.46 7 AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai 7.3 5.02 8 REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai 3.8 6.08 9 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai 3.3 4.03 10 Radio One 94.3 Mumbai 3.3 2.26

Kolkata

Rank Stations Share % T.S.L. 1 Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata 20.6 4.5 2 Fever FM 104 Kolkata 17.8 6.19 3 Big FM 92.7 Kolkata 16.6 5.12 4 Red FM 93.5 Kolkata 9.5 3.21 5 Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata 9.3 4.05 6 Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata 6.5 4.11 7 Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata 5.3 2.43 8 Radio One 94.3 Kolkata 5 4.16 9 AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata 4.7 3.46 10 AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata 2.6 2.59

Bengaluru