| 27 Mar 2018
Except Delhi, all other cities remain unmoved in RAM week 10
Kochi gets ready to host Mojo Rising Season 2 Music Festival

MUMBAI:  Mathrubhumi Group’s youth music channel, Kappa TV is all set to host Kerala’s most popular music festival Mojo Rising Season 2 on 10- 11 February, Bolgathy Palace, Kochi. Mojo rising, music fest has been curated by the makers of the celebrated indie show ‘Music Mojo’ in Kappa TV.The second...

MUMBAI: In last week’s RAM data Delhi was the only city to remain constant, but this week it turns out to be the one to experience some turbulence.

The first and last position in Delhi was ruled by Fever FM and AIR FM 2 Gold respectively, while the other stations witnessed change.

Radio City claimed the second position with T.S.L 3.59 and share per cent 12.2. Radio Nasha slipped to the third position with T.S.L 4.04 and share per cent 12.1. Last but not the least comes Radio Mirchi made it to the fourth position with T.S.L 3.13 and share per cent 11.9.

Rest of the cities witnessed minor changes in T.S.L and share per cent. Check the chart below for more -

Delhi

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Fever FM 104 Delhi

19.6

5.03

2

Radio City 91.1 Delhi

12.2

3.59

3

Radio Nasha 107.2 Delhi

12.1

4.04

4

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Delhi

11.9

3.13

5

AIR FM2-Gold 106.4 Delhi

10.4

4.25

6

Red FM 93.5 Delhi

9.5

3.11

7

Big FM 92.7 Delhi

8.1

3

8

Hit 95 FM Delhi

4.4

2.47

9

Ishq FM 104.8 Delhi

4.1

2.2

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 102.6 Delhi

3.4

2.05

Mumbai

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Fever FM 104 Mumbai

16

6.12

2

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Mumbai

13.9

4.11

3

Radio City 91.1 Mumbai

13.5

5.25

4

Big FM 92.7 Mumbai

13.4

5.38

5

Red FM 93.5 Mumbai

9.9

3.54

6

Radio Nasha 91.9 Mumbai

9.6

4.46

7

AIR FM2-Gold 100.7 Mumbai

7.3

5.02

8

REDTRO 106.4 Mumbai

3.8

6.08

9

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107.1 Mumbai

3.3

4.03

10

Radio One 94.3 Mumbai

3.3

2.26

Kolkata

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Kolkata

20.6

4.5

2

Fever FM 104 Kolkata

17.8

6.19

3

Big FM 92.7 Kolkata

16.6

5.12

4

Red FM 93.5 Kolkata

9.5

3.21

5

Aamar FM 106.2 Kolkata

9.3

4.05

6

Ishq FM 104.8 Kolkata

6.5

4.11

7

Friends FM 91.9 Kolkata

5.3

2.43

8

Radio One 94.3 Kolkata

5

4.16

9

AIR FM2-Gold 100.2 Kolkata

4.7

3.46

10

AIR FM1-Rainbow 107 Kolkata

2.6

2.59

Bengaluru

Rank

Stations

Share %

T.S.L.

1

Radio City 91.1 Bangalore

25.9

9.35

2

Big FM 92.7 Bangalore

17.3

6.49

3

Radio Mirchi 98.3 Bangalore

17

7.1

4

Fever FM 104 Bangalore

14.2

7.23

5

Red FM 93.5 Bangalore

6.3

4.12

6

AIR FM1-Rainbow 101.3 Bangalore

6

5

7

AIR FM1-Vividh Bharati Bangalore

4.5

5.01

8

Radio One 94.3 Bangalore

4.1

4.04

9

Radio Indigo 91.9 Bangalore

1.7

2.19

10

Radio Mirchi 95 Bangalore

1.3

2.26

