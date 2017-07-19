RadioandMusic
RNM
| 20 Jul 2017
radio
News
Mann Ki Baat earned revenue of around Rs 48 million in 2016-17
Events
Event Management | 14 Jul 2017

Event Capital celebrates four years of successfully curating various genres of IPs

MUMBAI: Founded in 2013, Event Capital (a Laqshya Media Group Company), is an original format creator and owner in the live event IP space. Event Capital has identified opportunities and built a bridge by creating tremendously successful properties like Bollywood Music Project, India Kids Fashion W...

Most Viewed
Tags:
AIR | Mann ki Baat | Doordarshan | All India Radio | Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Bharati | Kisan |

NEW DELHI: All India Radio earned Rs 5,19,00,000 in 2016-17 as against Rs. 4,78,22,480 in 2015-16 from the monthly broadcasts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat, Parliament was told today.

The regional versions of Mann Ki Baat are originated by the non-Hindi capital AIR Stations immediately after the completion of the original broadcast of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on the same day in 18 languages and 33 dialects and these are relayed by all AIR stations including Local Radio Stations in their respective regional languages.

The repeat broadcast of the Regional Language Versions on respective Regional networks, takes place at 8 pm on the same day of the broadcast. The English and Sanskrit version of this broadcast is also carried by AIR, Delhi.

Mann Ki Baat is disseminated on transmitters for domestic audience and through internet and shortwave (SW) transmitters for global listeners.

It is also telecast by Doordarshan’s News, Bharati, Kisan and National channels.

In a reply in Parliament late last year, Rathore had said the radio broadcast of Mann Ki Baat is monetised whereas other platforms like Live Streaming or app based are not.

Rathore said that the revenue was diverted to the Internal and Extra Budgetary Resources ( IEBR) and used for meeting the operational expenditure of Prasar Bharati.

Mann Ki Baat has also been visually adapted for telecast on Doordarshan channels.

The show was launched in October 2014 and the broadcaster started monetising it by December that year.

related stories
private fm stations  |  19 Jul 2017

Gaydio, India's first LGBTQ radio show on Ishq FM

MUMBAI: Time has changed, so has the radio. Known to be in the forefront of path breaking shows, Ishq FM, this time spins a new wave with a show that celebrates all-inclusive love - Gaydio, India’s first LGBTQ show.

air  |  19 Jul 2017

AIR not to stop subscription to UNI, PTI: Rathore

NEW DELHI: The Government today denied that All India Radio was stopping the subscription to United News of India (UNI) and Press Trust of India (PTI) to get news service from Hindustan Samachar.

community radio  |  19 Jul 2017

Mumbai University's laid back attitude keeps Must Radio off-air for months

MUMBAI: Mumbai University’s community radio, Must Radio, has been off-air for the last four months.

explore RNMbiz

radio

year ender

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group