Mann Ki Baat earned revenue of around Rs 48 million in 2016-17

NEW DELHI: All India Radio earned Rs 5,19,00,000 in 2016-17 as against Rs. 4,78,22,480 in 2015-16 from the monthly broadcasts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat, Parliament was told today.

The regional versions of Mann Ki Baat are originated by the non-Hindi capital AIR Stations immediately after the completion of the original broadcast of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on the same day in 18 languages and 33 dialects and these are relayed by all AIR stations including Local Radio Stations in their respective regional languages.

The repeat broadcast of the Regional Language Versions on respective Regional networks, takes place at 8 pm on the same day of the broadcast. The English and Sanskrit version of this broadcast is also carried by AIR, Delhi.

Mann Ki Baat is disseminated on transmitters for domestic audience and through internet and shortwave (SW) transmitters for global listeners.

It is also telecast by Doordarshan’s News, Bharati, Kisan and National channels.

In a reply in Parliament late last year, Rathore had said the radio broadcast of Mann Ki Baat is monetised whereas other platforms like Live Streaming or app based are not.

Rathore said that the revenue was diverted to the Internal and Extra Budgetary Resources ( IEBR) and used for meeting the operational expenditure of Prasar Bharati.

Mann Ki Baat has also been visually adapted for telecast on Doordarshan channels.

The show was launched in October 2014 and the broadcaster started monetising it by December that year.