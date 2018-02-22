BARC Week 7: Mastiii leads; B4U Music plunges

get social with RNM
MUMBAI: In week 7 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintains its mark but dips in its impressions with 156149 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week’s 160253 impressions (‘000s). B4U Music scaled down with 122323 impressions (‘000s) in comparison to Week 6 when it acquired 129921 impressions (‘000s). VH1 HD has pushed itself above Sony ROX HD with 1896 impressions (‘000s).
Channels which marked a significant rise in their impressions were 9XM, Zee ETC Bollywood, Music India, Sony MIX and Zoom. While channels that slipped down were B4U Music, MTV Beats HD and 9XO
Channels have received a notable hike in their impressions (‘000s) where they have maintained their positions except for VH1 HD and Sony ROX HD.
View the chart for more:
Channel Name
Impressions '000
Mastiii
156149
9XM
149272
9X Jalwa
127074
B4U Music
122323
Sony MIX
121642
MTV Beats
93214
Zoom
53391
Music India
25370
Zee ETC Bollywood
19459
VH1
2828
9XO
2315
VH1 HD
1896
MTV Beats HD
1514
Sony Rox HD
1353