| 23 Feb 2018
resources
News
BARC Week 7: Mastiii leads; B4U Music plunges
MUMBAI: In week 7 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintains its mark but dips in its impressions with 156149 impressions (‘000s) as compared to last week’s 160253 impressions (‘000s). B4U Music scaled down with 122323 impressions (‘000s) in comparison to Week 6 when it acquired 129921 impressions (‘000s). VH1 HD has pushed itself above Sony ROX HD with 1896 impressions (‘000s).

Channels which marked a significant rise in their impressions were 9XM, Zee ETC Bollywood, Music India, Sony MIX and Zoom. While channels that slipped down were B4U Music, MTV Beats HD and 9XO

Channels have received a notable hike in their impressions (‘000s) where they have maintained their positions except for VH1 HD and Sony ROX HD.  

View the chart for more:

Channel Name

Impressions '000

Mastiii

156149

9XM

149272

9X Jalwa

127074

B4U Music

122323

Sony MIX

121642

MTV Beats

93214

Zoom

53391

Music India

25370

Zee ETC Bollywood

19459

VH1

2828

9XO

2315

VH1 HD

1896

MTV Beats HD

1514

Sony Rox HD

1353

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

