BARC Week 3: 9XM and 9X Jalwa rise

MUMBAI: In week 3 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintained its position and raised its bar with 166272 impressions (‘000s) compared to last week’s 165473 impressions (‘000s).

9XM witnessed a major rise with 144030 impressions (‘000s) in comparison to BARC week 2 when it received 126725 impressions (‘000s). 9X Jalwa too joined the 9X family with 127657 impressions (‘000s) that placed it in the third spot. B4U Music dipped with 124005 impressions (‘000s) in comparison to last week’s BARC data when the channel acquired 126725 impressions (‘000s).

Channels to receive a major rise in their numbers were Mastiii, 9X Jalwa, VH1, Music India, 9XO, MTV Beats while channels with lesser impressions included B4U Music, Sony ROX HD, VH1 HD.

Overall there has been an equal ratio of channels which have received a rise and dip in their impressions. While there happens to be constant juggling between positions of B4U Music, 9XM, Sony MIX and 9X Jalwa.

Check the chart below :