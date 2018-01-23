RadioandMusic
RNM
| 24 Jan 2018
resources
News
BARC Week 2: Channel V and Sony MIX witness a major climb
Events
Magnetic Words
| 28 Nov 2017

Magnetic Words returns with a stellar line-up of speakers

MUMBAI: Globally recognised as one of the most beautiful festivals in the world for its blend of heritage arts mixed with contemporary culture, Magnetic Fields has quickly come to be associated with pushing future-facing sounds and alternative culture.In 2016, Magnetic Fields became the first music...

Most Viewed
Tags:
BARC India Data | BARC India Data | BARC | Week 2 | Mastiii | 9XM | MTV Beats HD | Vh1 | 9XO | Zee ETC Bollywood | Channel V | 9X Jalwa |

MUMBAI:  In week 2 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintained its position but dipped in its numbers as it received 165473 impressions (‘000s) compared to last week 167719 impressions (‘000s). Music India slid below Channel V with 24201 impressions (‘000s) in comparison to last week when it acquired 24157 impressions (‘000s). MTV Beats HD pushed itself above 9XO with 87496 impressions (‘000s).

Channels which dipped in their numbers were Mastiii, 9XM, MTV Beats HD, VH1, 9XO, Zee ETC Bollywood. While channels which did receive a rise in numbers were Sony MIX, Channel V, Zoom, 9X Jalwa.

Overall channels have witnessed a serious decline in their numbers this week. Major channels to witness a climb in their numbers are Sony MIX and Channel V.

Check the chart below for more -

Channel Name

Impressions '000

Mastiii

165473

9XM

126725

B4U Music

126491

Sony MIX

126316

9X Jalwa

113936

MTV Beats

87496

Zoom

48587

Channel V

25600

Music India

24201

Zee ETC Bollywood

21783

VH1

3504

MTV Beats HD

2011

9XO

1945

Sony Rox HD

1562

VH1 HD

356

related stories
resources  |  13 Jan 2018

BARC Week 1: 9X Jalwa witnesses major dip

MUMBAI: In week 1 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) a few channels have received a major rise while 9XM, B4U Music, VH1, Sony ROX HD, MTV Beats, 9X Jalwa have secured lesser impressions this week.

resources  |  05 Jan 2018

BARC Week 52: Music channels remain steady

MUMBAI: In week 52 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) there were no major changes. Though this is the first data to arrive in the year 2018, it does not bring any change of fortune to the music channels.

BARC
resources  |  29 Dec 2017

BARC Week 51: 9XM climbs the chart

MUMBAI: In week 51 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India, 2+, Mastiii remained on the top of the chart with a slight dip in numbers from 169433 impressions (‘000s) to162901 impressions (‘000s).

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group