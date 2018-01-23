BARC Week 2: Channel V and Sony MIX witness a major climb

MUMBAI: In week 2 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii maintained its position but dipped in its numbers as it received 165473 impressions (‘000s) compared to last week 167719 impressions (‘000s). Music India slid below Channel V with 24201 impressions (‘000s) in comparison to last week when it acquired 24157 impressions (‘000s). MTV Beats HD pushed itself above 9XO with 87496 impressions (‘000s).

Channels which dipped in their numbers were Mastiii, 9XM, MTV Beats HD, VH1, 9XO, Zee ETC Bollywood. While channels which did receive a rise in numbers were Sony MIX, Channel V, Zoom, 9X Jalwa.

Overall channels have witnessed a serious decline in their numbers this week. Major channels to witness a climb in their numbers are Sony MIX and Channel V.

Check the chart below for more -