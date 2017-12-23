BARC Week 50: Mastiii plunges, but maintains position

MUMBAI: In week 50 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), All India, 2+ channels did not witness any major changes. There were some slight fluctuations in the numbers, but most managed to maintain their positions effortlessly.

9X Jalwa, Sony MIX interchanged places with the latter slipping to the fifth position from fourth in week 49. The channels garnered 113406 impressions (000s) and 112930 impressions (‘000s) respectively. The others to imitate the same were Zee ETC Bollywood and Music India that claimed the ninth and tenth spots. They bagged 23205 impressions (‘000s) and 21447 (‘000s) respectively.

The music channels leader Mastiii continued to rule, but it witnessed a dip in numbers from 176204 impressions (‘000s) last week to 169433 impressions (‘000s) in week 50.

Check the chart below for more: