BARC Week 50: Mastiii plunges, but maintains position

MUMBAI: In week 50 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), All India, 2+ channels did not witness any major changes. There were some slight fluctuations in the numbers, but most managed to maintain their positions effortlessly.

9X Jalwa, Sony MIX interchanged places with the latter slipping to the fifth position from fourth in week 49. The channels garnered 113406 impressions (000s) and 112930 impressions (‘000s) respectively. The others to imitate the same were Zee ETC Bollywood and Music India that claimed the ninth and tenth spots. They bagged 23205 impressions (‘000s) and 21447 (‘000s) respectively.

The music channels leader Mastiii continued to rule, but it witnessed a dip in numbers from 176204 impressions (‘000s) last week to 169433 impressions (‘000s) in week 50.

Check the chart below for more:

Channel Name

Impressions '000

Mastiii

169433

B4U Music

134538

9XM

128618

9X Jalwa

113406

Sony MIX

112930

MTV Beats

91788

Zoom

52990

Channel V

23248

Zee ETC Bollywood

23205

Music India

21447

VH1

3104

MTV Beats HD

2131

9XO

1799

Sony Rox HD

946

VH1 HD

112

related stories
resources  |  15 Dec 2017

BARC Week 49: B4U Music reclaims its position

MUMBAI: In week 49 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R), Mastiii remained invincible with 176204 impressions ‘000. B4U Music returned to the second position with 132311 impressions ‘000. 9XM gets pushed back to the third place with 126563 impressions ‘000.

television channels  |  11 Dec 2017

Mastiii expands its digital presence with the launch of mobile app

MUMBAI: With the fast moving world from Television sets to Mobile phones, it is time for every entertainer to be available for its audience at their convenience. Keeping this under consideration, India’s music channel Mastiii has made its way from small screen to the mobile app.

television channels  |  06 Dec 2017

9X Jalwa launches morning show 'Ask Mona'

MUMBAI: 9X Jalwa will be airing morning request show titled Ask Mona. This special initiative by the channel has featured the famous Bollywood character 'Mona Darling'. But this character will be in an animated form. Ask Mona will be aired daily from 8 am-10 am.

