| 12 Jan 2017
BARC Week 1: 9XM beats B4U Music
Events
| 09 Jan 2017

SpotboyE awards Bollywood with 'SpotboyE Salaams'

MUMBAI: SpotboyE.com of 9X Media is all set to honour the best in Bollywood in 2016 with The SpotboyE Salaams (awards). The Salaam will break away from the clutter of ‘song-dance performance’ and TRP obligations and reset the agenda to honour sheer talent. SpotboyE Salaams will be announced on 4 Ja...

MUMBAI: In the previous year, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) witnessed dominance by Mastiii, one channel that retained its grip on numero uno spot throughout the year. 2016 witnessed various entries and exits. Let us now witness another year of change in terms of numbers and positions of music channels in India.  

In week 1 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+ R), Mastiii did not disappoint, it continued to go ahead with 127536 (‘000s). Whereas, 9XM pushed B4U Music (78329 - ‘000s) to the third position and followed it to the second position with 84572 (‘000s).  

Zee ETC Bollywood got hold of 32859 (‘000s), got the eighth position, and pushed Bindass Play in the ninth place with 29050 (‘000s).

Among the other channels, Sony MIX and 9X Jalwa got the fourth and fifth position (same as last week) with 76871 (‘000s) and 58917 (‘000s) in that order.

The rest of the channels maintained their positions same as last week (Week 52).

Check the chart below -

Channel Name

Impressions '000

Mastiii

127536

9XM

84572

B4U Music

78329

Sony MIX

76871

9X Jalwa

58917

MTV Beats

53227

Zoom

34376

Zee ETC Bollywood

32859

Bindass Play

29050

Channel V

20040

MTunes SD

18815

Music India

16210

MTunes HD

2760

VH1

2045

9XO

1485

