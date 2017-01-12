BARC Week 1: 9XM beats B4U Music

MUMBAI: In the previous year, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) witnessed dominance by Mastiii, one channel that retained its grip on numero uno spot throughout the year. 2016 witnessed various entries and exits. Let us now witness another year of change in terms of numbers and positions of music channels in India.

In week 1 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+ R), Mastiii did not disappoint, it continued to go ahead with 127536 (‘000s). Whereas, 9XM pushed B4U Music (78329 - ‘000s) to the third position and followed it to the second position with 84572 (‘000s).

Zee ETC Bollywood got hold of 32859 (‘000s), got the eighth position, and pushed Bindass Play in the ninth place with 29050 (‘000s).

Among the other channels, Sony MIX and 9X Jalwa got the fourth and fifth position (same as last week) with 76871 (‘000s) and 58917 (‘000s) in that order.

The rest of the channels maintained their positions same as last week (Week 52).

Check the chart below -