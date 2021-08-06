MUMBAI: NTIA respond to the release of Government-backed insurance scheme to give boost to events industry.

Michael Kill CEO NTIA says:

“I am extremely pleased that the Government has decided to introduce an insurance scheme for the events and festival sector, it stands testament to a Government that is starting to acknowledge the varying issues within the sector and through engagement, take the appropriate action to protect businesses and jobs.”

"Over 700,000 people work within this sector, it will give some comfort and certainty to supply chain and freelancers that heavily rely on this industry for their main source of income, and we would hope that with this news many will feel confident in returning to work within the sector."

“It is devastating that the timings of this scheme could not have been earlier, as we have already lost many amazing festivals and events to the uncertainty that this pandemic represents, but I feel that this scheme will allow a beleaguered sector to start to rebuild and plan with confidence for the future.”