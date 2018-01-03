RadioandMusic
| 03 Jan 2018
Rajat Kakar appointed PPL India's Managing Director
Tags:
Phonographic Performance Limited | PPL | Shridhar Subramaniam | Rajat Kakar | Sony Music India | Universal Music India | Sony DADC India | Saregama | Vikram Mehra | Times Music | Mandar Thakur |

MUMBAI: Phonographic Performance Limited commonly known as PPL has a new Managing director on board. The announcement of appointing Rajat Kakar has been effective since 1 January 2018 was made today on 3 January by Indian Music Industry chairman Shridhar Subramaniam.

Rajat will assume leadership responsibility for the functioning of PPL India, which is headquartered in Mumbai. PPL has been operating for over 70 years and is platform for collective licensing for more than 250 music labels.

Rajat comes to PPL with over two decades of experience in the media and entertainment business, with extremely successful stints at Sony Music India where he was part of the start-up team which raised the professional standards of the entire music industry. Subsequently he turned around Universal Music India as its Managing Director and made it the market leader in international music. He successfully morphed the company to adapt to the emerging digital landscape whilst foraying into pioneering new business development initiatives. Currently, he heads Sony DADC India and has made the company a leader in the packaged entertainment media and represents content from leading film studios and labels in India.

Prior to joining the music industry, Rajat had cut his teeth in leading companies such as Asian Paints and Procter & Gamble where he worked with and honed his skills on globally renowned brands and best management practices.

Rajat is well versed in music copyrights and their management. He will also ensure Sony DADC India has a smooth management transition over the course of the next few months.

Rajat Kakar commented, “I am excited to lead PPL into an exciting new phase in its life cycle. The new copyright act coupled with clear demarcation of rights along with tools and technology available to monitor and monetize the usage of content offers immense potential for growth. I look forward to working with stakeholders and users alike to create an environment of respect for Intellectual property and transparent pricing policies by imbibing best practices from across the globe.”

Saregama MD Vikram Mehra adds, “As a member of PPL, we look forward to PPL completely reinventing itself, both in terms of strategy and processes, under the able leadership of Rajat Kakar.”

“Rajat is a professional who has a proven track record in building successful teams and growing revenues for organisations. Rajat will be bringing his experience and passion as we enter the next phase of growth for the Music Industry,” says Sony Music president Shridhar Subramaniam.

Times Music COO Mandar Thakur comments, “As the music industry enters the next phase of growth , Rajat , with his extensive background in sales and business management, is the perfect candidate to lead PPL’s development to drive change , embrace new processes and industry development.”

