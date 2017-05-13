RadioandMusic
RNM
| 13 May 2017
radio
Press Releases
Big FM to air radio feature film on Mother's Day in Roopa Iyer's voice
Events
Event Management | 09 Feb 2017

UMG's Devraj Sanyal part of Midem Artist Accelerator committee

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group South Asia announced that Devraj Sanyal, Managing Director & CEO, South Asia has been named as a member of the high profile selection committee for Midem’s annual Artist Accelerator Programme.Midem, a leading international business event for the music ecosystem hos...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Big FM | Ammana Kanasu | Roopa Iyer | Padmaja Rao |

MUMBAI: With an aim to highlight and pay a tribute to the indomitable spirit of mothers, Big FM, has returned with its radio feature film, based on an imploring theme for its listeners. Over the past two years, the radio network has touched upon the various facets of motherhood through its thematic radio feature films. While the first ever film outlined the importance of educating the girl child, the other delved into the sacrifices made by a mother throughout her journey of life. This year, ‘Ammana Kanasu’ in the voice of award winning director Roopa Iyer, will take listeners through an emotional and an inspiring story of a struggling mother. The film will have noted Kannada actress Padmaja Rao essay the role of the mother. The feature film will air on 14 May on the occasion of Mother’s Day from 11am to 1pm and repeat at 7 pm in Bangalore.

Big FM, with an aim to commemorate the day in a unique manner and make a difference with its original and fresh content formats, enlightens listeners every year with one important phase of a mother’s journey. This year, Big FM will bring to its listeners a captivating story that will revolve around a mother’s dream being fulfilled by her daughter. The 2-hour film will be a tribute to the undying spirit of mothers by Big FM.

Speaking about its innovative offering on the occasion of Mother’s Day, spokesperson from Big FM said, “Radio as a medium reaches out to a million of audiences and along with providing entertainment, it also educates the masses about a number of social issues. Big FM is known for creating formats that send out key messages in a unique and engaging manner. ‘Ammana Kanasu’ is a step ahead in that genre. With this radio feature film, we aim to encourage and inspire listeners including mothers, to work towards living their dreams. Through this offering, we hope to make this Mother’s Day a special and a memorable one.”

related stories
private fm stations  |  13 May 2017

Friends FM celebrates Mother's day with listeners, for listeners

MUMBAI: Given the fact that Friends FM is all about love, warmth, sharing and caring, all qualities which are epitomized in a mother, Mother’s Day holds a very special significance for them.

private fm stations  |  13 May 2017

Red FM celebrates Mother's Day with 'Mother of Nirbhaya'

MUMBAI: RED FM on 12 May celebrated Mother's Day in a unique way. Neither a celebrity was invited nor was any celebrity mother for a gup-shup at the studio. The radio station chose Nirbhaya's mother, Asha Devi, to be their special guest.

private fm stations  |  13 May 2017

Friends FM announces RJ Hunt Season 3

MUMBAI: The third season of Friends FM, Kolkata's 'RJ Hunt' kick started on 10 May 2017. This show is not just another competition, but it gives the city real RJ’s.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group