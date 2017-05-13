Big FM to air radio feature film on Mother's Day in Roopa Iyer's voice

MUMBAI: With an aim to highlight and pay a tribute to the indomitable spirit of mothers, Big FM, has returned with its radio feature film, based on an imploring theme for its listeners. Over the past two years, the radio network has touched upon the various facets of motherhood through its thematic radio feature films. While the first ever film outlined the importance of educating the girl child, the other delved into the sacrifices made by a mother throughout her journey of life. This year, ‘Ammana Kanasu’ in the voice of award winning director Roopa Iyer, will take listeners through an emotional and an inspiring story of a struggling mother. The film will have noted Kannada actress Padmaja Rao essay the role of the mother. The feature film will air on 14 May on the occasion of Mother’s Day from 11am to 1pm and repeat at 7 pm in Bangalore.

Big FM, with an aim to commemorate the day in a unique manner and make a difference with its original and fresh content formats, enlightens listeners every year with one important phase of a mother’s journey. This year, Big FM will bring to its listeners a captivating story that will revolve around a mother’s dream being fulfilled by her daughter. The 2-hour film will be a tribute to the undying spirit of mothers by Big FM.

Speaking about its innovative offering on the occasion of Mother’s Day, spokesperson from Big FM said, “Radio as a medium reaches out to a million of audiences and along with providing entertainment, it also educates the masses about a number of social issues. Big FM is known for creating formats that send out key messages in a unique and engaging manner. ‘Ammana Kanasu’ is a step ahead in that genre. With this radio feature film, we aim to encourage and inspire listeners including mothers, to work towards living their dreams. Through this offering, we hope to make this Mother’s Day a special and a memorable one.”