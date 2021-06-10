Radio City Launches ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ with Celeb Power Couple Karenvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu, hosted by RJ Raghav & Ayushi

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched its new show ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ hosted by RJ Raghav and Ayushi. Celebrity couple Karenvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu graced the show with their fun banter, anecdotes, and advice, setting the perfect example of an ideal couple who have lasted over 16 years through thick and thin with sheer love, respect, and support for each other. Through the show, RJ Raghav and Ayushi share a unique, hilarious yet enlightening perspective on relationships with India’s favorite celebrity couples. This lighthearted show aims to spread a cheer and bring people together during these unprecedented times.

Hilarious and heartwarming in equal parts, the episode with Karenvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu delved into many entertaining discussions with reference to coupling in the middle of a pandemic, dealing with a lockdown pregnancy, romantic spa plans post the pandemic, the rationale behind the name Teejay and much more! The pair also recounted their love story and shared some interesting incidents about their private life and beautiful children. Unlike his onscreen role, Karenvir, a very dedicated, loving, and caring husband urges his fans to support the women in their life by not just helping, but by taking equal responsibilities of all the chores, duties and activities.

On social media, Radio City is promoting the show Aji Sunte Ho on its YouTube channel as well as through social media posts and stories on platforms like Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. RJ Raghav, who leads the show hosts a morning segment from 7 to 11 AM Monday to Saturday on Radio City 104.8 FM Kanpur. As of today, Aji Sunte Ho has garnered a massive digital footprint, with over 6.7 million+ views on YouTube, 60 million+ views on Facebook & 9 million+ views on Instagram.

Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, “During this sensitive time for our country and the world, there has never been a greater need for humor and love. We are extremely positive that our new lighthearted segment will cheer up our listeners and brighten their day. Time and again, we have created priceless memories and contributed to the lives of all our beloved listeners, and we intend to do the same with this wholesome show.”

Sharing their excitement, Karenvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu said, “Thank you Radio City for having us on the show. We had a great time sharing our fun couple things we got to do this lockdown. Despite the trying times, we are so glad to see how Radio City is making an effort to entertain and bring a smile on everyone’s faces and we’re happy that we were a part of it. It is always an absolute pleasure and a great experience. We hope all our fans and viewers enjoy this episode as much as we did.”

Click here to watch the interview with Karenvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ARqVl0RU82A