RadioandMusic
RNM
| 10 Jun 2021
radio
News
Radio City Launches ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ with Celeb Power Couple Karenvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu, hosted by RJ Raghav & Ayushi
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Radio City | music | Songs |

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched its new show ‘Aji Sunte Ho’ hosted by RJ Raghav and Ayushi. Celebrity couple Karenvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu graced the show with their fun banter, anecdotes, and advice, setting the perfect example of an ideal couple who have lasted over 16 years through thick and thin with sheer love, respect, and support for each other. Through the show, RJ Raghav and Ayushi share a unique, hilarious yet enlightening perspective on relationships with India’s favorite celebrity couples. This lighthearted show aims to spread a cheer and bring people together during these unprecedented times.

Hilarious and heartwarming in equal parts, the episode with Karenvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu delved into many entertaining discussions with reference to coupling in the middle of a pandemic, dealing with a lockdown pregnancy, romantic spa plans post the pandemic, the rationale behind the name Teejay and much more! The pair also recounted their love story and shared some interesting incidents about their private life and beautiful children. Unlike his onscreen role, Karenvir, a very dedicated, loving, and caring husband urges his fans to support the women in their life by not just helping, but by taking equal responsibilities of all the chores, duties and activities.

On social media, Radio City is promoting the show Aji Sunte Ho on its YouTube channel as well as through social media posts and stories on platforms like Facebook, Twitter & Instagram. RJ Raghav, who leads the show hosts a morning segment from 7 to 11 AM Monday to Saturday on Radio City 104.8 FM Kanpur. As of today, Aji Sunte Ho has garnered a massive digital footprint, with over 6.7 million+ views on YouTube, 60 million+ views on Facebook & 9 million+ views on Instagram.

Mr. Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said, “During this sensitive time for our country and the world, there has never been a greater need for humor and love. We are extremely positive that our new lighthearted segment will cheer up our listeners and brighten their day. Time and again, we have created priceless memories and contributed to the lives of all our beloved listeners, and we intend to do the same with this wholesome show.”

Sharing their excitement, Karenvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu said, “Thank you Radio City for having us on the show. We had a great time sharing our fun couple things we got to do this lockdown. Despite the trying times, we are so glad to see how Radio City is making an effort to entertain and bring a smile on everyone’s faces and we’re happy that we were a part of it. It is always an absolute pleasure and a great experience. We hope all our fans and viewers enjoy this episode as much as we did.”

Click here to watch the interview with Karenvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ARqVl0RU82A

related stories
music services  |  09 Jun 2021

“Music isn’t a hobby, it’s a career option with specialised options” says Dharini Upadhyaya, Co-Founder and Co-Ceo at Furtados School of Music

MUMBaI: Engaging with Music helps to develop positive mental health and Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Furtados School of Music. Ms. Dharini Upadhyaya`s passion for music motivated her to pioneer and standardize musical education in India.

apps  |  03 Jun 2021

Chingari joins forces with CELEBYTE for True Entertainment

MUMBAI: It’s another round of fun-filled collaboration for Chingari, India’s very own short-video commerce platform with 60M plus users. The popular entertainment app teams up with Celebyte, India’s the fastest-growing celeb-engagement platform.

music services  |  02 Jun 2021

Radio City Launches ‘Little Shots with Telly Sensation, Rubina Dilaik, hosted by RJ Sheetal

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network recently launched ‘Little Shots by RJ Sheetal’ with Telly sensation, Rubina Dilaik.

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2021 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group