Radio City gifts laptops to the needy students through City Ki Tech-Shaala

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network initiates City Ki Tech-Shaala, a campaign in Mumbai to giveaway laptops / tablets to the students who find it difficult to afford it. Due to the global pandemic, schools, colleges and other educational institutes have not been able to function traditionally, making e-learning the only available alternative. There are many families who are currently living a hand to mouth situation and find it difficult to afford a laptop or a tablet to facilitate their children’s current education requirement. Keeping this in mind, Radio City takes a step forward to ensure that the basic education requirement of the needy is fulfilled. Conceptualized and executed by Radio City, the laptops have been sponsored by Mr. Bhavin Turakhia, Co- founder Directi and anchored by Radio City’s RJ Archana.

City Ki Tech-Shaala spearheaded by Radio City’s RJ Archana on her mid-morning show, 11 se 2 (Gyaraah Se Do) Archu ka show that airs, Monday – Saturday, urges listeners to share their stories with her about why they would need the laptop. Through the 3 week long campaign, RJ Archana plays various stories on air and shares with Mumbai city. Post the analysis of every request that comes her way, few students are being shortlisted and are given the laptop/ tablet. The campaign is amplified digitally across Radio City’s social media pages, with entries pouring in digitally as well. A video featuring RJ Archana and the winner is created and uploaded across social media handles.

Radio City’s RJ Archana said, “This pandemic has brought in immense uncertainty, negativity in the lives of people. When one of my listeners confided in me about the difficulty he is facing to facilitate education for his children without proper technical and logistic support that is when the idea, City ki Tech Shaala germinated. As soon as we kick started the campaign we have been receiving so many calls, messages from my listeners across Mumbai City. Every day on my show there is a listener sharing his / her story of an urgent need for a laptop to ensure their children can study. From a house help to an old grandfather who is the sole caretaker of his grandson, to a child being told he would be debarred from exams as he did not have a laptop etc we have been hearing and sharing such heart touching stories with Mumbai. I would like to thank all my listeners who pour their heart out with me and consider me as their true BFF, the happiness and tears of joy on their face was surreal when they got the laptop . Most importantly I would like to thank my BFF Bhavin Turakhia, who has come forward and agreed to donate laptops and bring a smile to so many faces. Through this initiative, we at Radio City are overwhelmed to spread positivity and bring a happy wave in people’s life during such tough times.”

Radio City, over the years has been the nation’s positive voice. Through initiatives like City Ki Tech Shaala and its brand philosophy of Rag Rag Mein Positivity, the radio network continues to stay committed and responsible in spreading happiness, hope and positivity amongst the listeners, society and the nation.