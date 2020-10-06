RadioandMusic
RNM
| 07 Oct 2020
radio
News
Radio City gifts laptops to the needy students through City Ki Tech-Shaala
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Radio City | RJ Archana | music |

MUMBAI Radio City, India’s leading radio network initiates City Ki Tech-Shaala, a campaign in Mumbai to giveaway laptops / tablets to the students who find it difficult to afford it. Due to the global pandemic, schools, colleges and other educational institutes have not been able to function traditionally, making e-learning the only available alternative. There are many families who are currently living a hand to mouth situation and find it difficult to afford a laptop or a tablet to facilitate their children’s current education requirement. Keeping this in mind, Radio City takes a step forward to ensure that the basic education requirement of the needy is fulfilled. Conceptualized and executed by Radio City, the laptops have been sponsored by Mr. Bhavin Turakhia, Co- founder Directi and anchored by Radio City’s RJ Archana.

City Ki Tech-Shaala spearheaded by Radio City’s RJ Archana on her mid-morning show, 11 se 2 (Gyaraah Se Do) Archu ka show that airs, Monday – Saturday, urges listeners to share their stories with her about why they would need the laptop. Through the 3 week long campaign, RJ Archana plays various stories on air and shares with Mumbai city. Post the analysis of every request that comes her way, few students are being shortlisted and are given the laptop/ tablet. The campaign is amplified digitally across Radio City’s social media pages, with entries pouring in digitally as well. A video featuring RJ Archana and the winner is created and uploaded across social media handles.

Radio City’s RJ Archana said, “This pandemic has brought in immense uncertainty, negativity in the lives of people. When one of my listeners confided in me about the difficulty he is facing to facilitate education for his children without proper technical and logistic support that is when the idea, City ki Tech Shaala germinated. As soon as we kick started the campaign we have been receiving so many calls, messages from my listeners across Mumbai City. Every day on my show there is a listener sharing his / her story of an urgent need for a laptop to ensure their children can study. From a house help to an old grandfather who is the sole caretaker of his grandson, to a child being told he would be debarred from exams as he did not have a laptop etc we have been hearing and sharing such heart touching stories with Mumbai. I would like to thank all my listeners who pour their heart out with me and consider me as their true BFF, the happiness and tears of joy on their face was surreal when they got the laptop . Most importantly I would like to thank my BFF Bhavin Turakhia, who has come forward and agreed to donate laptops and bring a smile to so many faces. Through this initiative, we at Radio City are overwhelmed to spread positivity and bring a happy wave in people’s life during such tough times.”

Radio City, over the years has been the nation’s positive voice. Through initiatives like City Ki Tech Shaala and its brand philosophy of Rag Rag Mein Positivity, the radio network continues to stay committed and responsible in spreading happiness, hope and positivity amongst the listeners, society and the nation.

related stories
music services  |  06 Oct 2020

Apple TV plus celebrates Peanuts' 70th Anniversary with "The Snoopy Show"

MUMBAI: In celebration of the milestone 70th anniversary of the first Peanuts strip ever published, Apple TV plus today unveiled a teaser trailer and the premiere date for “The Snoopy Show” a new Apple original series hailing from its exclusive partnership with Peanuts and WildBrain.

music services  |  06 Oct 2020

YRF becomes the first music label in India to adopt Dolby Atmos

MUMBAI: Yash Raj Films’ DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) was one of the first few films in India to release in the theatres in Dolby surround sound (25 years ago, in 1995). DHOOM:3 was among the first few Hindi films in India to release in the theatres in Dolby Atmos (in 2013).

music services  |  05 Oct 2020

Percept digitICE executes an end-to-end LIVE virtual event for ZEE Entertainment Enterprises

MUMBAI: Percept digitICE, the Digital and Virtual arm of Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Events and Experiential Marketing Domain Company of Percept Ltd, conceptualized and executed a successful interactive Live Virtual Event for ZEE Entertainment Enterprise Ltd’s 38th Annual General Meeting.

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group