| 08 May 2020
Live-Streaming App will soon be launched in Airtel Xstream
MUMBAI: According to the research, Airtel Xstream service is currently offering 388 channels in almost all languages. The app has recently seen a 50 percent jump in its streaming services, despite the fact that people are spending more time on Netflix and Amazon Prime. Now, it has been reported that the platform is all set to bring the live-streaming app for its customers.

The firm is likely to launch Airtel Xstream Live for music lovers. The app is already available on Google Play Store. However, early access is currently full, so, you might not benefit at the moment.

Meanwhile, Entracker reported that from the last six months, the company has been working on the app." It was scouting for such firms 2-3 months ago but it's unknown whether it successfully acquired any platform or not," sources close to the development was quoted by Entracker. Adding to that, "The app would start an aggressive onboarding campaign soon with a focus on Bollywood and regional celebrities."

However, there is no confirmation from the Airtel side. But sources said that the app will be different from Bigo Live. "It will build a community around mainstream celebrities looking to amplify their reach through virtual shows," the source added. Furthermore, the app will offer a virtual stage for concerts, including sessions like ask me anything and promotions.

