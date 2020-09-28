RadioandMusic
29 Sep 2020
This Durga Puja, bring in the festivities with 'Dugga Dugga Festival'
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks, today announced “Dugga Dugga Festival’, an online experiential festival that brings Kolkata’s iconic Durga Puja celebration to other parts of the country. The event will be streamed online on BookMyShow Live for all the viewers on 18th October 2020. The event registration will go live soon on BookMyShow and interested viewers can log-in, register and get their free e-pass to the festival.

With just few weeks to go for Durga Puja, preparations have begun across the country, albeit at a lower scale and differently this time keeping the pandemic in mind. An attempt to bring the celebration and experience of Durga Puja to your doorstep, Dugga Dugga Festival will have music.

Food, nostalgia and cultural elements of Durga Puja. The event will have Sujoy Prasad Chatterjee as the festival guide along with performances by renowned Bengali artists like Srikanto Acharya.

Lopamudra Mitra, Iman Chakraborty and Rupankar Bagchi.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director and COO, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “More than a cultural festival, Durga Puja is a nostalgia that weaves different emotions and memories. Since venturing out and celebrating at the limited pandals will be a risky affair and the number of pandals are limited this year, we thought of bringing the festive cheer right at your doorstep with Dugga Dugga Festival. The festival will be an amalgamation of music and experiences beautifully woven to present the true essence of pujo. Dugga Dugga Festival is another IP that will bring together communities for indigenous cultural celebration this year. We hope you celebrate it with your loved ones and look forward to better and safer times ahead.”

With experiences like culinary masterclass from celebrity home kitchens to conversations with various renowned personalities from Bengal, Dugga Dugga Festival plans to evoke nostalgia and unravel the pujo for all Bengali and non-Bengali communities.

For event registration, log on to Bookmyshow.com.

