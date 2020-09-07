RadioandMusic
| 07 Sep 2020
MY FM SPOTLIGHT: Bringing stars 'Unplugged', a digital series of candid sessions featuring multiple artists
Private FM Stations | Shreya Ghoshal | Sachin-Jigar | Papon | Javed Ali | Gaur Gopal Das | Palash Sen | Shaan | Vidyut Jamwal |

MUMBAI: A candid chat show that gives a sneak peek into the lives of celebrities from different walks of life, MY FM’s Spotlight is more of a personal conversation than a formal interview. The weekend-special digital series, till now, has featured some of the finest artists from the music; entertainment industry – Shreya Ghoshal, Sachin-Jigar, Papon, Javed Ali, Gaur Gopal Das, Palash Sen, Shaan, Vidyut Jamwal, and Tulsi Kumar, amongst many others. All the previous sessions can be checked out on MY FM’s official

Facebook and YouTube page.

MY FM Spotlight is an unfiltered, informal chat-show where the talented artists and celebrities from the entertainment industry share some of their personal-cum-professional life stories exclusively with MY FM’s Facebook followers.

Commenting on the concept, Mr. Rahul Namjoshi, COO, MY FM, said, “MY FM Spotlight is an added treat for our Facebook followers. The idea is to offer customized content across different platforms and live up to our promise of providing wholesome entertainment. We hope to offer richer-content for all our platforms without compromising on our core operations”.

