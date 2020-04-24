RadioandMusic
RED FM's new initiative 'mind detox'- to calm you down during lockdown
Private FM Stations | 93.5 RED FM | COVID-19 | FM Radio | Sri M | spiritual guide and educationist | AZ Research PPL | AROI |

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM has recently launched a new on-air and digital initiative to help people stay calm during the nationwide lockdown with spiritual guide and educationist, Sri M. The new segment ‘Mind Detox with Sri M will bring motivational speech and inspirational stories to encourage listeners to rejuvenate their minds and take good care of their mental health. On-air from 15th April and it will be run during weekdays to help people cope-up amidst challenging times.

The segment is also available as a podcast on the RED FM app.

As per a recent study by AZ Research PPL & AROI, FM Radio has witnessed a jump in its listenership during the covid times with a total average of 51 million people tuning in. Being an important and significant medium, RED FM through the programme will aim to calm and de-stress their listeners from the panic caused by COVID-19.

Speaking about this new show, Ms. Nisha Narayanan, COO and Director, RED FM and Magic FM, said, “The nationwide lockdown has brought challenges for all of us in some form or the other. While a lot of us have also adopted this phase as an opportunity to explore new hobbies like cooking or trying home workouts, it is equally important to take good care of your mental health.

When everyone is sharing COVID-19 updates, it often becomes difficult to digest so much information together. Therefore, we wanted to come-up with a unique segment to spread positivity and de-stress our listeners. We are extremely excited to launch the segment with Sri M who is a veteran in spirituality and has done commendable work in this field. This is a humble effort to make a difference by bringing content to help you manage your mental health during the lockdown phase.”

Sri M has been awarded the Padma Bhushan this year for the distinguished service of high order in the field of Spirituality. He is a spiritual guide, social reformer, educationist and author. With millions of followers worldwide, he is an inspiration and a preacher of love and peace. In this new segment on RED FM, the listeners will get a chance to listen to an expert who will take them on a ride to spirituality while spreading positivity and happiness.

