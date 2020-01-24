RadioandMusic
RNM
| 25 Jan 2020
radio
News
'Swagatam-Som do Oriente' only Indian Radio Programme in Portugal, celebrates 33rd anniversary
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Swagatam-Som do Oriente | Bollywood | Pakistani | Bangla-Desi | Nepalese |

MUMBAI: Swagatam-Som do Oriente’s first programme was broadcasted on 23rd January 1987. Among the listeners, are all the Indian Communities living in Portugal and also the Portuguese Community, along with Gujarati and sometimes Hindi was a part of the programme.

Also listened by Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangla-Desi communities. Many listeners also in Britain, Mozambique and Angola. With only Bollywood and Asian regional music and cultural themes, Communities news is a huge part of the programme.

The programme is broadcasted every Sunday only from 10.00 a.m. to 02.00 p.m. (Portugal/British Time), on RADIO ORBITAL-LISBON-PORTUGAL.

www.orbital.pt

related stories
television channels  |  23 Jan 2020

9XM collaborates with rapper Dino James for Republic Day special song

MUMBAI: 9XM, India’s popular Bollywood Music Channel has partnered with Indian Rapper, Dino James for a Republic Day Special song titled ‘Public Tu Phir Se Soch’. Starting 25th January 2020, the rap song will be aired on 9XM. 

private fm stations  |  23 Jan 2020

Sports Flashes bags Audio Broadcast rights for India's tour to New Zealand

MUMBAI: Sports Flashes will be official India partner for Audio feed of the New Zealand vs India series Sports Flashes to produce, broadcast & distribute live feed for Indian Audience for the Series from January 24, 2020, New Delhi, January 23, 2020: Sports Flashes is India’s biggest Multi-sp

private fm stations  |  23 Jan 2020

RED FM turns Orange FM for Grofers again!

MUMBAI: After a successful partnership in August 2019, Grofers returned with its successful Grand Orange Bag Days and once again, 93.5 RED FM and Grofers joined hands to create yet another blockbuster innovation.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group