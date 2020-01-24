'Swagatam-Som do Oriente' only Indian Radio Programme in Portugal, celebrates 33rd anniversary

MUMBAI: Swagatam-Som do Oriente’s first programme was broadcasted on 23rd January 1987. Among the listeners, are all the Indian Communities living in Portugal and also the Portuguese Community, along with Gujarati and sometimes Hindi was a part of the programme.

Also listened by Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangla-Desi communities. Many listeners also in Britain, Mozambique and Angola. With only Bollywood and Asian regional music and cultural themes, Communities news is a huge part of the programme.

The programme is broadcasted every Sunday only from 10.00 a.m. to 02.00 p.m. (Portugal/British Time), on RADIO ORBITAL-LISBON-PORTUGAL.

www.orbital.pt