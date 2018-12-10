RadioandMusic
Gaana CEO Prashan Agarwal calls Diljit Dosanjh a 'powerhouse' as 'Pagal' and 'Putt Jatt Da' rake over five million hits each on the music streaming app!
Tags:
Music Services | Diljit Dosanjh | Gaana | Prashan Agarwal | Putt Jatt Da | Pagal | Goldboy |

MUMBAI: Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh's newly released tracks Pagal and Putt Jatt Da have smashed charts on India’s largest music streaming app, Gaana with over five million hits within less than a month. Putt Jatt Da is written by Ikka, music is composed by Goldboy and Archie respectively.  

Pagal is a sad romantic melody encapsulating the journey of two lovers of different ethnicities re – uniting in death whereas Putt Jatt Da is a groovy number showcasing the swanky lifestyle of a Jatt. Both the tracks have garnered rave reviews within just hours of its release. Fans have also been uploading covers of the tracks to pronounce their fondness for the songs and the heartthrob himself.

On this occasion, Diljit Dosanjh stated, “I’ve always been passionate about singing and it is something that brings me immense joy. It also makes for a great medium to engage with my fans. I am extremely elated at the response both the songs have garnered. Five million hits is a big milestone and I hope to continue entertaining my fans with every release. Both the songs cater to a spectrum of audience and I am glad that they’ve appreciated it.”

Commenting on the success of Diljit, Gaana CEO Prashan Agarwal said, “Diljit Dosanjh is a powerhouse of talent and it feels great to have collaborated with him. We at Gaana strongly believe in nurturing and promoting talent and good content and wish Diljit all the very best for his future releases.”

