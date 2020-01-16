RadioandMusic
RNM
| 16 Jan 2020
radio
News
92.7 BIG FM retains its leadership once again across 34 out of 37 markets as per India Readership Survey 2019 Q3
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | 92.7 BIG FM | Delhi | Kanpur | Hyderabad | Amritsar |

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the biggest networks in the country, once again proves its mettle with an overall listenership of 1.04 Cr while maintaining its leadership position across 34 out of its 37 reported markets as per India Readership Survey 2019 – Q3 (Source: IRS 2019_Q3 | 25+All | Last 1 Week Listenership |Pvt. FM Stations). Amongst states, BIG FM continues to dominate in the Hindi heartlands of Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, South belt across Karnataka and Kerala, Western lands of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra, Assam in the Northeast and Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana and Punjab up north.

BIG FM’s new positioning of Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho has given the brand a clear and distinct identity and purpose. In establishing its position of Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho, BIG FM has undertaken initiatives around social and societal issues like gender stereotyping and women’s safety, around care and concern for people with campaigns like ‘Struggle Against Cancer’ and I Gift Eyesight and also around environment and sustainable living issues like plastic recycling.

Commenting on the same, Sunil Kumaran, Country Head – Product, Marketing and Thwink BIG, BIG FM said, “From the earlier round of IRS to this one, we have maintained our leadership. Our unique position ensures that we stand out and connect with audiences at a deeper level. This has also reflected in large brands using our platform to drive their brand communication on the back of our strong content ideas.”

BIG FM’s content and innovative offering for listeners across cities are built on local insights to make them an integrated part of the radio network. Specially curated campaigns and activities keeping the interest of locals are launched throughout the country to build a strong listenership base.

States data comprises of BIG FM’s 37 Markets: Agra, Ajmer, Aligarh, Allahabad, Amritsar, Asansol, Bangalore, Bareilly, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bikaner , Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Indore, Jalandhar, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Jhansi, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Mangalore, Mumbai, Mysore, Puducherry, Rajkot, Ranchi, Raurkela, Solapur, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Vadodara

IRS Q1 2019

IRS Q1 2019

Markets

Station Names

Rank 1

18

North       :          Amritsar, Jammu, Chandigarh

East            :          Asansol, Guwahati

West          :          Ajmer, Bikaner, Gwalior, Jodhpur, Kota

South         :          Bangalore

Central      :          Agra, Aligarh, Allahabad, Bareily, Jamshedpur, Jhansi, Ranchi

Rank 2

11

North         :          Jalandhar

East            :          Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Rourkela

West          :          Mumbai, Rajkot, Solapur, Vadodara

South         :          Mangalore, Mysore, Thiruvananthapuram

Rank 3

5

North         :          Delhi

East            :          NA

West          :          NA

South         :          Hyderabad, Pondicherry

Central      :          Bhopal, Kanpur
related stories
private fm stations  |  16 Jan 2020

Radio City’s #O2Movement, An Initiative to Make Delhi a Green City

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, reiterated its commitment towards making the city pollution free by organizing a plantation drive, #O2Movement, in the capital city on 14 January 2020 at the MCD Park in Keshavpuram.

private fm stations  |  10 Jan 2020

Fever 104 FM feted with Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman by GOI for raising Yoga awareness

MUMBAI: Fever 104FM has received an award instituted by the central government for creating awareness on yoga and promoting its practice in an innovative way.

private fm stations  |  09 Jan 2020

BIG FM comes on board as an official radio partner with Jammin S3

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country, has partnered with Motion Content Group and Qyuki’s popular music property Jammin for its 3rd season.

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

resources

mobile digital

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group