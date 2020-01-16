92.7 BIG FM retains its leadership once again across 34 out of 37 markets as per India Readership Survey 2019 Q3

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the biggest networks in the country, once again proves its mettle with an overall listenership of 1.04 Cr while maintaining its leadership position across 34 out of its 37 reported markets as per India Readership Survey 2019 – Q3 (Source: IRS 2019_Q3 | 25+All | Last 1 Week Listenership |Pvt. FM Stations). Amongst states, BIG FM continues to dominate in the Hindi heartlands of Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand, South belt across Karnataka and Kerala, Western lands of Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra, Assam in the Northeast and Jammu & Kashmir, Haryana and Punjab up north.

BIG FM’s new positioning of Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho has given the brand a clear and distinct identity and purpose. In establishing its position of Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho, BIG FM has undertaken initiatives around social and societal issues like gender stereotyping and women’s safety, around care and concern for people with campaigns like ‘Struggle Against Cancer’ and I Gift Eyesight and also around environment and sustainable living issues like plastic recycling.

Commenting on the same, Sunil Kumaran, Country Head – Product, Marketing and Thwink BIG, BIG FM said, “From the earlier round of IRS to this one, we have maintained our leadership. Our unique position ensures that we stand out and connect with audiences at a deeper level. This has also reflected in large brands using our platform to drive their brand communication on the back of our strong content ideas.”

BIG FM’s content and innovative offering for listeners across cities are built on local insights to make them an integrated part of the radio network. Specially curated campaigns and activities keeping the interest of locals are launched throughout the country to build a strong listenership base.

States data comprises of BIG FM’s 37 Markets: Agra, Ajmer, Aligarh, Allahabad, Amritsar, Asansol, Bangalore, Bareilly, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Bikaner , Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi NCR, Guwahati, Gwalior, Hyderabad, Indore, Jalandhar, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Jhansi, Jodhpur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Kota, Mangalore, Mumbai, Mysore, Puducherry, Rajkot, Ranchi, Raurkela, Solapur, Surat, Thiruvananthapuram, Vadodara

