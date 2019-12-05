RadioandMusic
RNM
| 06 Dec 2019
radio
News
Radio City's latest Kar Mumbaikar Initiative, #MissingFootpath makes commute convenient for Pedestrians
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Radio City | Mumbai | Rag Rag Mein Daude City | radio |

MUMJBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, concluded its recently launched activity #MissingFootpath, a drive to make pedestrian zones that have been inaccessible due to illegal encroachment by hawkers, ongoing construction etc. Kar Mumbaikar has been one of Radio City’s flagship initiative since two years that highlights civic issues and help find ways to redress the problems by collaborating with listeners and civic bodies. #MissingFootpath is a latest initiative executed successfully under the Kar Mumbaikar umbrella that aimed to make life convenient for pedestrians in Mumbai.

The #MissingFootpath activity was kick started on Radio City’s morning show Kasa Kai Mumbai hosted by RJ Salil and RJ Archana’s, that airs Monday to Saturday, 7:00 am to 12:00 pm. Through the campaign, the duo urged Mumbaikars to share a picture of the missing footpaths in their respective areas on Radio City’s social media handles with #MissingFootpath, post which, RJ’s along with the Radio City team visited various areas, connected with the local authorities to tackle the issue.

Within 2 weeks of the campaign, Radio City received an overwhelming response from Mumbaikars, and the authorities have initiated the process to free Mumbaikars from the menace. A temporary footpath has been constructed between BKC and MTNL junction in a week of intimation to the authority, also an illegal encroachment by hawkers was removed at the Goregaon film city road and broken paverblocks on a footpath at Mahim were replaced by new paver blocks, marks the success of the initiative.

Commenting on the activity, Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City, said, “Kar Mumbaikar has been one of the most powerful initiatives that has enabled us to strengthen our connect with Mumbai and its people. It is a drive we’ve undertaken since last two years and the response we have received has been sky high.

The success of our latest campaign #MissingFootpath, is another testimony of the power of radio and the change this medium can bring in the lives of people. The collaborative efforts between us, our listeners, and authorities have continually ensured we solve civic and environmental issues, improve people’s lives, and make Mumbai city a better place to live in.”

Through various activities executed under the Kar Mumbaikar umbrella like tree plantation initiatives, potholes filling, election awareness etc, Radio City has always stayed true to its brand philosophy of Rag Rag Mein Daude City. #MissingFootpath is an addition to the list that addressed a major concern faced by the Mumbaikars and make life convenient for them.

related stories
private fm stations  |  04 Dec 2019

BIG FM organizes plastic collection drives in Bengaluru

MUMBAI: Committed to bringing about a change in the society, 92.7 BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in India, who has been diligently fighting against the plastic menace along with Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru and ITC Foods’ SunFeast Yippee!

private fm stations  |  29 Nov 2019

RED FM launches 'RED Podcast'

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks has launched a new format ‘RED Podcast’ on their app to deliver engaging content to its listeners.

private fm stations  |  29 Nov 2019

RED FM's Yellow Taxi Music Project to showcase a fusion of cultural, contemporary music

MUMBAI:  Red FM has announced its second edition of The Yellow Taxi Project. Folk music which is still untold to many should reach a larger audience in order to preserve the culture and its originality is the motive behind The Yellow Taxi Music project.

explore RNMbiz

radio

year ender

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group