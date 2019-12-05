Radio City's latest Kar Mumbaikar Initiative, #MissingFootpath makes commute convenient for Pedestrians

MUMJBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, concluded its recently launched activity #MissingFootpath, a drive to make pedestrian zones that have been inaccessible due to illegal encroachment by hawkers, ongoing construction etc. Kar Mumbaikar has been one of Radio City’s flagship initiative since two years that highlights civic issues and help find ways to redress the problems by collaborating with listeners and civic bodies. #MissingFootpath is a latest initiative executed successfully under the Kar Mumbaikar umbrella that aimed to make life convenient for pedestrians in Mumbai.

The #MissingFootpath activity was kick started on Radio City’s morning show Kasa Kai Mumbai hosted by RJ Salil and RJ Archana’s, that airs Monday to Saturday, 7:00 am to 12:00 pm. Through the campaign, the duo urged Mumbaikars to share a picture of the missing footpaths in their respective areas on Radio City’s social media handles with #MissingFootpath, post which, RJ’s along with the Radio City team visited various areas, connected with the local authorities to tackle the issue.

Within 2 weeks of the campaign, Radio City received an overwhelming response from Mumbaikars, and the authorities have initiated the process to free Mumbaikars from the menace. A temporary footpath has been constructed between BKC and MTNL junction in a week of intimation to the authority, also an illegal encroachment by hawkers was removed at the Goregaon film city road and broken paverblocks on a footpath at Mahim were replaced by new paver blocks, marks the success of the initiative.

Commenting on the activity, Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City, said, “Kar Mumbaikar has been one of the most powerful initiatives that has enabled us to strengthen our connect with Mumbai and its people. It is a drive we’ve undertaken since last two years and the response we have received has been sky high.

The success of our latest campaign #MissingFootpath, is another testimony of the power of radio and the change this medium can bring in the lives of people. The collaborative efforts between us, our listeners, and authorities have continually ensured we solve civic and environmental issues, improve people’s lives, and make Mumbai city a better place to live in.”

Through various activities executed under the Kar Mumbaikar umbrella like tree plantation initiatives, potholes filling, election awareness etc, Radio City has always stayed true to its brand philosophy of Rag Rag Mein Daude City. #MissingFootpath is an addition to the list that addressed a major concern faced by the Mumbaikars and make life convenient for them.