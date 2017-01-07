RadioandMusic
RNM
| 07 Jan 2017
music
Press Releases
Steve Aoki and BUQU drop tasty new 'Cake Me' power bank at 2017 CES
Events
Event Management | 09 Nov 2016

Percept claims it is yet to recover Rs 6 crore from Goa govt

MUMBAI: Percept Limited, the organiser of the Sunburn festival, is yet to recover Rs 6 crore from the Goa government. Percept Live, which was established in 2012, is the subsidiary of Percept Limited and the controller of Sunburn, one of the biggest dance music festivals in India.“We have large amo...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Artiste | Steve Aoki | BUQU | Cake Me | power bank | 2017 CES | news |

MUMBAI: BUQU (pronounced BOO-KOO), a pioneer in fashion forward charging accessories has teamed up with legendary Grammy nominated DJ and producer Steve Aoki to bake up a sweet new cake slice shaped power bank, ‘Cake Me™’ debuting today for the first time at 2017 CES.

“I’m on the go 24/7 and am always charging so it made a ton of sense to team up with BUQU on this project since I was already rocking their chargers,” says Aoki. “I love that I can clip it to my belt loop or backpack so I always have it with me.”

BUQU is also announcing a total of six new power banks.  Each will provide enough power to fully charge most smartphones one time and feature a 2,500mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery.  They all include a clip for attaching to backpacks, purses, handbags, totes, belt loops and gym bags to quickly become conversation pieces.  Each and every BUQU power accessory includes a limited lifetime warranty and is built to last. 

The new line includes:

Steve Aoki’s CAKE ME™ ($24.99): You can have your cake and charge it too with this Steve Aoki designed cake slice power bank for the ultimate smartphone sugar rush (ships February 2017)

GHOST™ ($19.99 USD): This little glow-in-the-dark ghoul will provide enough scare to bring your phone back from the dead (ships February 2017)

POWER POOF™ ($19.99 USD):  These faux fur pom-poms make for the perfect purse charm – offering a stylish new approach to powering smartphones while on the go.  Available in plum and black (ships February 2017)

CHILL™ ($19.99 USD): Chill out with this penguin power bank for the perfect blend of cute and cool (ships February 2017)

POPS™ ($19.99 USD): This creamsicle inspired power bank is  a fun summer treat for your smartphone (begins shipping mid-March 2017)

MELO™ ($19.99 USD): Let your smartphone take a bite of this watermelon power bank to juice up when you’re running low (begins shipping mid-march 2017)

The new line of BUQU power banks, including CAKE ME™ are available now for pre-order at www.mybuqu.com and will begin shipping late February 2017.  POPS™ and MELO™ will begin shipping mid-March 2017. The line will be featured at Tilly’s, Forever 21 and other fine retailers nationwide starting March 2017.

related stories
television channels  |  07 Jan 2017

Mastiii's initiative #BanoDheet trends on Twitter

MUMBAI: Mastiii, a music, and youth channel has created a huge impact with its awareness initiative #BanoDheet.

television channels  |  06 Jan 2017

'MTV Unplugged' to air on MTV and MTV Beats

MUMBAI: 'Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged' is back with its sixth season and as reported earlier the show is to have a grand start with AR Rahman performing to 'Take it Easy, Urvashi' in Tamil. But, the piece of information does not end at this.

live  |  03 Jan 2017

EVC already in the elite league of music festivals: UMG's CEO Devraj Sanyal

MUMBAI: A few kilometers away from Pune and Lonavala's densely populated region, resides a quaint concept city built on the lines of ‘embracing nature with concrete development’, but initial impressions of this city, called as Aamby Valley, do fail to create two separate opinions of the same.

explore RNMbiz

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group