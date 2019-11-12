Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla supports 92.7 BIG FM’s initiative, donates 1 lakh #igifteyesight

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM, one of the largest radio networks in the country that continues to win the hearts of people through its various campaigns and initiatives across the country, celebrated the success of its noble initiative #IGiftEyeSight. The event witnessed the Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla along with D N Rajendra Kumar, CMO, Central Bank of India who extended their full-fledged support to the cause. Started on the occasion of Diwali, #IGiftEyeSight campaign intends to gift eye corrective surgeries to the needy people and light up their lives. The radio station associated with reputed NGO, HelpAge India and put its best efforts to eradicate darkness from the lives of these individuals in distress. Juhi Chawla appreciated the Rs 25,02,500 amount collected by BIG FM for the NGO across their stations. This has helped over 1001 people so far.

Divided into two phases, RJs, from across the country, spoke about the issue where they shared details related to eyesight correction and stressed on the need for treatment among others. Moreover, they sought insights from experts of HelpAge India and doctors, who helped them to understand vision-related problems in a better way. The RJs also connected with the patients, their family and friends to know the challenges they have been through and the change that has come in their lives via this initiative.

Speaking on the initiative taken by BIG FM, Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla said, “My grandfather lost his eyesight in old age and my mom tells me his health deteriorated tremendously after that. Losing eyesight can mean loss of dignity, income and increasing dependence on others for many people, especially the older generation. While I appreciate the spirit these people show, at the same time I am grateful that there are platforms like 92.7 BIG FM who come forward and take charge to uplift so many lives through initiatives like these. Overwhelmed by this, I pledge Rs 1 lakh to this initiative. When you help others, God helps you.”

Commenting on the initiative, D N Rajendra Kumar, CMO, Central Bank of India said, “So many people suffer due to vision-related problems in India and initiatives like #IGiftEyeSight was much required to cater to the issue at hand in an extremely efficient manner. We are glad to be associated with 92.7 BIG FM for this noble initiative and sponsored the cost of surgeries leading us to add value to so many lives. Inspired by Juhi m’am I am personally donating Rs 10116 to this initiative. Central Bank of India is 108-year-old and has been associating in nation building since 1911. We are also involved in eradicating financial darkness and providing bright future to millions of people.”

Prakash Borgaonkar, State Head Maharashtra, Help Age India said, “At the camp we organized along with 92.7 BIG FM, there was an auto driver who had to stop working for over a month due to loss of eyesight and he told us how that affected his family of 5 because he was the sole earning member. When celebs and media help us bring attention to such causes it helps a large section of the society live a better life and I thank Juhi and 92.7 BIG FM for contributing to this cause. The additional Rs 1 lakh that Juhi has committed today will help light up 40 more lives through eye correction surgeries.”

The RJs not only urged the listeners to contribute to the cause, but themselves visited the on-ground screening camps as well where they extended the support to the patients who took the first step and came for a check-up.