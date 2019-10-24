This Diwali, Radio City lights up Mumbai with #MumbaiKiJalegi Campaign

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network, is all set to celebrate Diwali with #MumbaiKiJalegi campaign, an initiative that aims to light up the nook and corner of Mumbai city by installing solar LED streetlights. Through this campaign, Radio City intends to tackle the pertinent issue of faulty or no streetlights by driving sustainable electrification in the city. Eminent personalities like Tapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy etc. have voiced their support to make this campaign a success.

Keeping in mind the festive spirit of Diwali that celebrates the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness, Radio City commenced the #MumbaiKiJalegi campaign where RJs urged listeners on-air, to share stories about the area where streetlights are either missing or are under maintenance and cause hindrance to their lives. Since the campaign kick-started, Radio City has been receiving numerous complaints and suggestions from Mumbaikars through calls and messages to help address the issue.

Commenting on the campaign, Radio City’s chief creative officer, Kartik Kalla said, “Over the years, Radio City has been a forerunner in driving campaigns by addressing civic issues that citizens grapple with. One of the prominent problems faced by Mumbaikars is the lack of streetlights that sometimes breeds crime and most importantly affects kids who depend on these lights to study at night. Through initiatives like #MumbaiKiJalegi, Radio City amplifies the spirit of festivity by driving conversations about socially relevant topics by leveraging the true power of radio. We are positive that this campaign will encourage the government and corporations to work together and bring about a change in the society.”

Lack of proper streetlights makes most of the areas in Mumbai unsafe for the citizens. Radio City team extended the campaign on ground, where the RJs visited the Abhyas Galli in Worli, a place where street students depend on lampposts to study at night. In association with Schoon Energy, Radio City installed solar streetlights in the area, thereby making it a Happy Diwali for the students and residents of Abhyas Galli. The team will additionally identify and shortlist more such areas that require urgent attention and share the update with local government bodies, to help mount solar streetlights. Through this campaign, to celebrate and augment the #MumbaiKiJalegi campaign, Radio City has created a Rap song and ‘Har Diwali Ghar Roshan, Iss Diwali Mumbai Roshan’ video to give Mumbaikars an overview of the initiative.

A part of Kar Mumbaikar, Radio City’s #MumbaiKiJalegi campaign is all set to lead by example and initiate a social cause this Diwali, to illuminate the streets and lives of the Mumbaikars.