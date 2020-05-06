RadioandMusic
Mastercard jumps 71 places to lead amp's Best Audio Brands 2020 Ranking
MUMBAI: Mastercard has been named the leading sonic brand as per the ‘Best Audio Brands 2020 Ranking’ that was recently released by amp, the world’s leading sonic branding agency. This year, Mastercard jumped 71 places to claim the top spot, beating 2019 winner McDonald’s. The jump has been a result of Mastercard’s brand refresh campaign that came to life last year.

In February 2019, a month after dropping its name from its logo, Mastercard released a comprehensive sound identity to enhance the customer experience wherever consumers engage with the brand across the globe. The work also included collaborations with Mike Shinoda, of the US rock band Linkin Park, world renowned pianist, Lang Lang and the recent release of the first ever Mastercard single “Merry Go Round” by Nadine Randall.

In India last year, after an encouraging response from customers and merchants to the digital ad campaigns that featured the melody, the second phase of the campaign was initiated. Mastercard embedded its sonic brand melody into Android-based point-of-sale (PoS) devices so that whenever Mastercard cardholders complete a payment transaction on these PoS machines, they will hear Mastercard’s sonic melody.

“We started our sonic DNA journey three years ago; it began with a melody, a sonic logo and a transaction sound. This year it's evolved into music. I’m proud of and gratified by Mastercard being named the Best Audio Brand 2020.  We will only continue to push forward,” said Raja Rajamannar, chief marketing and communications officer, Mastercard.

