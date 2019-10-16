Radio City sets up a community radio in Bangalore Central Jail

MUMBAI: Radio City, in a yet another pioneering move contributed in the setting up of Karnataka’s first community radio at the Bangalore Parappana Agrahara Central Jail. The novel initiative, in association with Mindtree Foundation will witness inmates and cops come together to manage the radio station for the jail and entertain the inmates.

Through this initiative, Radio City aims to help the Karnataka State Prisons Department to divert the prisoners’ energy towards creative endeavors with a participatory approach.

Radio City, Bangalore’s numero uno radio station, helped the prison board setup the radio station with its technical team. Radio City’s RJs conducted a 15-day training session on how to man the station on a day-to-day basis and taught the basics of radio like sourcing and delivering content like a true blue radio station. The community radio will be launched by Karnataka State Prisons Department by the end of October and air devotional songs, latest Hindi hits and news bulletins everyday between 7:00 am to 7:00 pm. As a special gesture, the inmates of the prison will also be able to hear birthday wishes from their family members.

With this move, Radio City successfully showcased the brand’s philosophy of ‘Rag Rag Mein Daude City’, by bringing cheer and warmth to the prisoners and staff of the Bangalore Parappana Agrahara Central Jail.