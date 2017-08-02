Ultra Group launches three apps for devotional music lovers

MUMBAI: Ultra Group has launched three mobile apps dedicated to devotional music lovers for this festival season. The apps are 1008 Sai Bhakti Sagar, 1000 Bhim Geet (Mahanayak Babasaheb Ambedkar) and 1008 Shri Ganesh Vandna. Each offers more than 1000 devotional, inspirational, thematic, bhajan, shokhas, artis, kathas, dhun, kirtans, video stories mantra (Chamatkars) and recitals, etc.

These apps are launched with an objective of providing a spiritual and religious zeal in this festive season. With the advent of the various festivals starting with the pious Shravan month along with the Janmashtami and Dahi Handi festival and continuing beyond Ganeshotsav, these clutter free music apps are your ideal company to celebrate its blissful spirit

During festivals, these apps can be widely used to play devotional and inspirational songs seamlessly and error free. Each app stores a huge collection of various forms of music tracks on that particular topic. This makes it a one stop platform for all your favourite and rare tracks that you need for that moment, hence reducing your stress and time of finding it from different sources. These three apps are available in a lucid, clutter free and easy to follow English, Hindi and Marathi languages.

Following are its details of apps launched:

1008 Sai Bhakti Sagar: This consists of more than 1000 soulful Saibaba songs, Bhajans, mantras, video stories (chamatkar), Dhun, audio recital of katha, video songs etc. One can also download his favourite caller tune from the app itself. This includes popular songs like Hari om Hari Om Sai Om Sai Om.....Vo To Apana Saibaba Tha, Mere Ghar Ke Aage Sainath Tera Mandir Ban Jaye, Mere Sar Pe Sada Tera Hath Rahe… and many more. Link to download this app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ultra.saibhaktisagar

1000 Bhim Geet (Mahanayak Babasaheb Ambedkar): This app consists of 1000 inspirational audio and video songs depicting virtues of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. This includes popular songs like Avatari Ek Mahapurush, Buddham Sharnam Gachham, Bhim Ke Lakhte Jigar… and many more. Link to download this app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ultra.bhimgeet

1008 Shri Ganesh Vandna: This app consists of more than 1000 joyous and melodious devotional songs to pray and praise Lord Ganesha with unique Aarties, Mantras, Dhuns, Gauri Geet, Shaktitura, Doublebari audio and video songs. This includes popular ganpati songs like Sukhkarta Dukhharta aarti sung by Vaishali Samant, Jay Ganesh Jay Ganesh Jay Ganesh Deva sung by Suresh Wadkar, Ganpati Raya Padate Mi Paya… and many more. Link to download this app: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ultra.shriganeshvandana