Ishq Jam with Sarthak goes Live for first time; Tulsi Kumar enthralls the Delhi audience with her performance!

MUMBAI: Taking the music and entertainment quotient several notches higher, Ishq Jam with Sarthak took a step ahead by taking the YouTube series from out of the studio to on ground! The first-ever on-ground Ishq Jam with Sarthak Live with Tulsi Kumar enthralled Delhiites like never before. The live concert by 104.8 Ishq FM, India’s first romantic radio station, which took place at the new address of entertainment and all good things in life, The Walk at World Mark Building, Aerocity saw the audience experience one of their most immersive musical experiences of their life.

While the gorgeous and versatile singer Tulsi Kumar set the stage on fire with some foot tapping numbers like O O janejana, dhoonde tujhe deewana, Ye kali kali aakhein, Aankh maare o ladka aakh mare among others, popular RJ Sarthak added to the light-hearted mood by keeping everyone entertained with his quirky wit and humour. Adding to the heavy dose of music and laughter, popular RJ’s Addy, Supriya and Hansa made sure to leave the massive crowd in splits with a host of fun conversations.

Sharing her enthusiasm at performing live at the first-ever on-ground Ishq Jam with Sarthak Live, Tulsi Kumar said, “I think bringing music to the listeners is the best thing one can do, and this is what Ishq Jam with Sarthak is all about. It was lovely to perform here in Delhi in the midst of such an enthusiastic and supportive crowd. They were singing every line with me and I think that’s the best feeling for any artist when your audience loves what you’re doing on stage and thoroughly enjoys it. I am very happy to be the first artist to begin this entire series of Ishq Jam with Sarthak going live in this season. And I had a great time and a great show.”

The very-popular RJ from 104.8 Ishq and host of Ishq Jam with Sarthak, Sarthak Kaushik, said, “It was absolutely wonderful to see the audience mesmerised by the magic of live music as 104.8 Ishq took its popular show Ishq Jam with Sarthak on-ground for the first time with Tulsi Kumar making the audience groove to her tunes. And this is just the beginning, as IJWS is set to rock the live stage again in the very near future.”

From party songs to love ballads, Tulsi Kumar is one singer who surely knows how to woo her audience and get them grooving.

The next concert of Ishq Jam with Sarthak Live is set to take place on the 19 October 2019 and will witness another electrifying performance by The Revisit Project.