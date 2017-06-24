Big FM, Radio Mirchi bag awards at New York Festival Global Radio Fest

MUMBAI: Radio Mirchi is among the winners of this year’s awards at New York International Radio programs.

Radio Mirchi bagged a gold medal for ‘5 Years of Nirbhaya’ and a bronze medal for ‘Ha Ja Ba Ra La’ with three finalist certificate, while Big FM bagged two silver awards for ‘B104-Station Id Ganesha’, ‘B-100 Program ID-Entry 1-Monsoon Song’ with seven finalist certificates.

The annual award is known as one of the prestigious platforms that honours radio programmes and promotions, felicitated the best of RJs, interesting and distinctive radio shows and properties across the globe.

Reacting to the awards, a Big FM spokesperson said “Our strategy of conceptualising the shows and intellectual properties in tune with the promise of ‘Suno Sunao Life Banao’ has made us stand out from the clutter. This strengthens our belief and motivates us further to carry forward the ideology of providing content that is original and concepts that evolve with time. We are honoured to be the most awarded radio station with our big wins at this year’s IRF, ABBYs, Golden Mikes and ACEF awards in addition to the 2 Silver and 7 finalist certificates at the NYF Awards”.

Two radio players that won silver medals are Fever FM for ‘Green Corridor’ with two finalist certificates and Club FM for ‘Note The Point’. The radio players who won bronze medals are MY FM for ‘Anti-Corruption Day’ and Radio City for ‘Radio City Candy Class’.

Other radio stations took finalist certificates for various titles.

MY FM – Three certificates

Red FM – Four certificates

Radio Mango – One certificate