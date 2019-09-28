104.8 Ishq Kolkata kicks off the festive season with 'Ishq Wala Pyaar'

MUMBAI: All set to amuse its audience during the grandest and most auspicious time of the year, 104.8 Ishq Kolkata brings the second season of their popular on-air and digital property of Pujo Love Stories. This season, called Ishq Wala Pyaar showcases a collection of heart-warming stories of eight popular celebrity couples of Kolkata across four weeks.

Speaking on the launch of the series, 104.8 Ishq Operations national head Shivangini Jajoria said, “Ishq believes in providing content that is relevant and platform agnostic. With Durga Puja being the largest festival in Bengal, it is but natural for Ishq to spread love and romance through relatable and aspirational content. After the massive success of Season 1 of Pujo love stories, I am sure that Season 2 of Ishq Wala Pyaar will enthrall the viewers and listeners even more. It is definitely worth checking out!”

After a successful season one, the second season of this festive series will treat the audience to relatable, yet distinctive, narratives that will leave them wanting for more! Part of the celebrations will be the 90’s singing sensation Shaan, Bengal’s youngest National Award-Winning actor Riddhi Sen and the newly married actor and Member of Parliament, Nushrat Jahan. Leaving no stone unturned towards spreading happiness in the ‘City of Joy’, Ishq will bring a few of the biggest names to share never-heard-before love stories along with their partners in the spirit of Durga Puja and Diwali.

With an aim to amplify its offerings, Ishq regularly launches unique and enthralling content that strikes the right chord with its listeners. With two stories being featured every week, audiences can catch their favorite couples narrate their stories through quirky segments on Ishq’s Kolkata YouTube channel. Radio enthusiasts, too, shall be in for a treat as these tales of love will be on-air three times a day, starting 1 October 2019.

Stay tuned to 104.8 Ishq and do the Ishq Wala Pyaar, baby.