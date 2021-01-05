Percept digitICE executes a four day virtual ‘ABFRL Awards 2020’ event

MUMBAI: Percept digitICE, the Digital and Virtual arm of Percept ICE, the Special Projects, Events & Experiential Marketing Domain Company of Percept Ltd, conceptualized and executed the much-anticipated Virtual Live Conference and Awards for Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited. The 4-day Virtual Conference and Awards Ceremony was held from 7th to 10th December 2020 and saw the Senior Management and over 4500 ABFRL employees virtually attend the show from pan India.

The ABFRL Awards were instituted with an objective to recognize and reward employees across the company for their hard work, pursuit of excellence, passion and commitment towards the business. The 2nd Edition of the ‘ABFRL Awards 2020’ was a pioneering 360-degree Live Virtual event which saw the Senior Management uplink from multiple locations across India. The Live stream bridged multiple digital platforms and seamlessly synchronized all these platforms across geographies on a specially designed Micro-site for the occasion. With the very best of Technology, Innovation and Creative prowess deployed by Percept digitICE, employees were able to seamlessly interact and network with the Senior Leadership, Speakers, Jury Panelists and Awardees in real-time in the virtual world across the four days of the event.

The end-to-end Virtual ABFRL 2020 Conference and Awards Event was conceptualized, designed, planned and executed by Percept digitICE, the Full-Service Digital, Virtual and Hybrid Experiential Marketing & Events Unit of Percept ICE. The scope of work encompassed pre-event employee engagement, curation and communication, creating a memorable stage design and overall background of the environment which changed design and messaging as per the flow of the Conference on the first three days followed by the glamorous Awards presentation on the final day. Percept ICE also created the unique Micro-site in accordance with the ABFRL brand guidelines, and all 4,500 guests had to login into this site to enter the Virtual Conference & Awards Ceremony. The Micro-site offered unique virtual user experiences such as an Activity Zone, an interactive Message Wall and a Photo Booth for memorabilia.

The Panel Discussions from 7 – 9 December 2020 saw reputed external speakers and team presentations from across the country beam live on the Micro-site, with team presentations being evaluated by an external elite Jury Panel inclusive of an interactive Q&A session with teams, followed by the much-anticipated live announcement of the Winning team on the final day of the show.

State-of-the-art Virtual Technology employed by Percept DigitICE saw a flawless transition between the multiple platforms hosting the Senior Management, Employees, Jury and Award Winners to ensure a seamless Live Entertainment feed across all 4 days of the show. Percept ICE was also in charge of the Event Live Stream, Video edits and overall Virtual Live Show Management across 4 days.

Said Riti Garg, AVP - Talent, Learning and OE at Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, The ABFRL Awards symbolize the quest for excellence and while in the interest of safety we could not do an in-person ceremony; it was important for us to realize impactful means to recognize our achievements. The successful live-cast of the 2020 Awards did exactly that and wonderfully endorsed our commitment to inspiring, rewarding and celebrating some of the best and finest work done by individuals and teams. Percept ICE pulled off a seamless Virtual event that showcased our promise to spotlight excellence, seek inspiration and learn along with facilitating personal connects and conversations via creative innovation on the back of new age technology.”

Said Vidya Alva, EVP & Business Head, Percept ICE, “The four-day ABFRL Awards 2020 event was a challenging project that saw a mélange of presentations, elite speakers, guests, competitions, speeches, awards and live interactions come together seamlessly in the virtual world to successfully engage over 4500 people around India. The successful execution of this event highlights the growing importance of the Digital era even as leading Brands and Companies aim to proactively connect with their stakeholders in the years ahead. With the world still battling the pandemic and Physical Distancing being a continuing reality, our swift leap into the Digital frontier has certainly given us a massive advantage in the Digital, Virtual and Hybrid space to enable our clients to host virtual Events, Conferences, Launches, Awards, Employee Engagements and more, thereby ensuring an uninterrupted reach, narrative and growth of their business profile. I am grateful to the ABFRL Management for the faith invested in Percept digitICE’s team and digital capabilities, and we certainly look forward to creating many more innovative experiences in the virtual and hybrid domain for all our clients.”

The ABFRL Awards 2020 is another major milestone for Percept digitICE – the Full-Service Digital, Virtual and Hybrid Experiential Marketing & Events Unit launched by Percept ICE in the month of June 2020 as an outcome of the sudden lockdown and social distancing rules imposed by governments around the world to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic. Service offerings from the Percept digitICE stable span Virtual Platforms, Creative Integration, Virtual Engagement & Networking, Digital Interactivity, Mixed Reality (MR), Hybrid Events, Entertainment Content specially curated for Virtual platforms or Digital platforms with a vast range of Design content options suited for the Digital, Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR) platform.