MY FM launches 'Salaam Bollywood'

MUMBAI: The Radio arm of DB Corp Limited, MY FM brings Salaam Bollywood - a candid chat show that will give a sneak peek into the lives of famous Bollywood celebrities. The special two-week morning show will host some of the finest actors of Bollywood – Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan, amongst many others. The celebrities will have some heart-to-heart conversations with MY FM RJ’s every morning across 30 stations between 9-10 AM from 13 to 28 September 2019.

Commenting on the launch of new show, MY FM chief operating officer Rahul Namjoshi said, “At MY FM, our endeavour is to create meaningful and unique content for our listeners. We bring Salaam Bollywood, a candid chat show with celebrities, where listeners get to know their favorite icons closely and how are they in their real-life. This will be our fourth programming initiative that has been launched in the last four months after Cheers with Engineer Dev, Fun Mein Hai Vishwas with Kumar Vishwas and Mafia Stories with Hussain Zaidi. The show will be unapologetically true to its theme that promises to be highly entertaining and fun for the listeners of MY FM.”

Salaam Bollywood will be an unfiltered, informal chat show where the heartthrobs and divas of the entertainment industry will share some of their personal-cum-professional life stories exclusively with MY FM listeners. In one such conversation, the master of off-beat roles, Ayushmann Khurrana, discusses how acting turned out to be a boon for his singing career as well; while Ajay Devgn shares the secret behind his silent looks and how he has evolved as an entrepreneur. Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi’, Akshay Kumar, discloses his one decision that changed his life forever, while the trending action superstar, Tiger Shroff, shares how he used to be bullied during his school-days. Bollywood’s fashion icon Kareena Kapoor Khan explains why she doesn’t like to perform in weddings and how Alia Bhatt manages her trolls on social media.