RadioandMusic
RNM
| 12 Sep 2019
radio
News
MY FM launches 'Salaam Bollywood'
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | MY FM | Bollywood | Rahul Namjoshi | Kumar Vishwas | Hussain Zaidi | Varun Dhawan | Alia Bhatt | Tiger Shroff | Ayushmann Khurrana | Shahid Kapoor | Kareena Kapoor | Madhuri Dixit | Vidya Balan | Kareena Kapoor Khan | Khiladi | Ajay Devgn |

MUMBAI: The Radio arm of DB Corp Limited, MY FM brings Salaam Bollywood - a candid chat show that will give a sneak peek into the lives of famous Bollywood celebrities. The special two-week morning show will host some of the finest actors of Bollywood – Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan, amongst many others. The celebrities will have some heart-to-heart conversations with MY FM RJ’s every morning across 30 stations between 9-10 AM from 13 to 28 September 2019.

 Commenting on the launch of new show, MY FM chief operating officer Rahul Namjoshi said, “At MY FM, our endeavour is to create meaningful and unique content for our listeners. We bring Salaam Bollywood, a candid chat show with celebrities, where listeners get to know their favorite icons closely and how are they in their real-life. This will be our fourth programming initiative that has been launched in the last four months after Cheers with Engineer Dev, Fun Mein Hai Vishwas with Kumar Vishwas and Mafia Stories with Hussain Zaidi. The show will be unapologetically true to its theme that promises to be highly entertaining and fun for the listeners of MY FM.”

Salaam Bollywood will be an unfiltered, informal chat show where the heartthrobs and divas of the entertainment industry will share some of their personal-cum-professional life stories exclusively with MY FM listeners. In one such conversation, the master of off-beat roles, Ayushmann Khurrana, discusses how acting turned out to be a boon for his singing career as well; while Ajay Devgn shares the secret behind his silent looks and how he has evolved as an entrepreneur. Bollywood’s ‘Khiladi’, Akshay Kumar, discloses his one decision that changed his life forever, while the trending action superstar, Tiger Shroff, shares how he used to be bullied during his school-days. Bollywood’s fashion icon Kareena Kapoor Khan explains why she doesn’t like to perform in weddings and how Alia Bhatt manages her trolls on social media.

related stories
PlasticSeBreakUp
private fm stations  |  12 Sep 2019

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Fever FM's for latest Bharat Positive Initiative -#PlasticSeBreakUp

MUMBAI: Fever FM that launched Fever Voice of Change (FVOC), the biggest CSR initiative in the history of radio, in February 2014, has pledged to make India free from single use plastic, with its initiative, ‘#PlasticSeBreakUp’. The noteworthy initiative has got PM Narendra Modi’s support.

private fm stations  |  10 Sep 2019

Cricket commentary has returned to All India Radio; we will have first ever DRM coverage: Shashi Vempati on partnership with BCCI

MUMBAI: After their successful coverage of World Cup 2019, All India Radio (AIR) has now partnered with BCCI to provide live commentary for two years. The Board of Control for Cricket in India made the announcement today.

private fm stations  |  10 Sep 2019

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani turn RJs for a day

MUMBAI: With stellar performances and chemistry to die for, the multi-faceted actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani gave us some major reel-life goals this year. 

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group