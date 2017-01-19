Friends FM revamps its signature tune; to be listeners BFF

MUMBAI: Kolkata's only 24x7 live radio station 'Friends FM' is back in a new avatar and this time it’s more listener friendly. The station will now treat its listeners as friends. In fact, its recent line-up of changes is designed to be ones BFF. In addition to this, the station has revamped its signature tune.

With the tagline of 'Frequency Friends Ki', they are connecting with listeners as a friend. Be it an important life milestone or just a grievance against one’s boss, Friends FM will be there. Connecting with the station will be easy, whatever be the time. All one will have to do is pick up the phone, call, text, whatsapp or tweet and they will be connected to the station.

Friends FM targets audience is between the age group of 18 to 45. So, along with good music the station will be concentrating more on connecting and sharing. The new format went on-air on 17 January 2017.

Friends FM Head Jimmy Tangree says, “We are at the phase of total change in sound. Friends FM is working on the mood map. Our morning starts with soft music to energetic by the end. Radio’s common theme is we play you listen, but Friends FM believe you say we listen’.”

So what’s new on the music front? Well the answer is everything. Apart from the visual bits, there has been a complete overhaul of the station’s soundscape for an absolutely fresh, contemporary and most importantly, a happy sound.

The Friends FM new jingle is an addictive one. Plus the individual show tunes have been designed keeping in mind the fabric, format and texture of the show. So from high decibel beats to rapping to soothing melodies, it’s all there.