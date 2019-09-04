BIG FM welcomes Lord Ganesh amidst fanfare and gusto

MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM is back again to celebrate the country’s most-loved deity, Lord Ganesha. The radio platform’s award-winning initiative, BIG Green Ganesha has from its very inception pressed on the need for environment conservation and sustenance. This year, they have devised a 360-degree plan to make sure the festival in reverence to the Elephant God is celebrated to the fullest with minimum damage to the ecosystem.

Speaking on the festivities of the season, a spokesperson from BIG FM said, “BIG Green Ganesha is one of our longest running and most-successful campaigns. Through this initiative, we strive to make a difference towards building a better environment. Each year we aim to make the campaign larger and better and this year too we aim to maximise the use of eco-friendly Ganeshas. Our association with Lalbaughcha Raja helps deliver Bappa’s blessings to every household through the power of radio. From Live Aartis to traffic updates to listener conversations, to the importance of Ganpati’s 11 sutras, we have got it covered. We would like to thank our listeners who have made all of this possible and our brand partners who have trusted our concept by extending their valuable support.”

As a preview to the festivities, BIG FM ran an on-air contest for a few weeks, the winners of which received a Tree Ganesha. To further encourage the audience to go green this Ganeshotsav, the beautiful Bollywood diva and avid environmentalist, Dia Mirza became a part of the celebrations where she gave away Tree Ganesha’s to the winners of this contest.

For the 12th successful year, the radio channel has partnered with Mumbai’s biggest and most-adored Ganesh idol, the Lalbaughcha Raja. The initiative is Presented by Union Bank of India, Powered by Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, Co-powered by Green Land Farms along with Entertainment partner itsmajja.com and Spices partner Tata Sampann. The network started the festivities with a Facebook Live of the unveiling of the iconic idol at Lalbaug, followed by trivia questions and contests all through the day. The radio network also invites one and all to come visit their booth at the venue in Lalbaugh. All Mumbai radio jockeys including RJ Vrajesh Hirjee, RJ Rani, RJ Abhilash and RJ Dilip will be going on-air through the on-ground booth updating the devotees of the aartis and sharing insights of the grand festivities.

Further taking the campaign to another level, BIG FM this year, has also been associated with Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited, a leading provider of comprehensive, environmental management services to widen the reach of eco-friendly Ganeshas. Over the past 10 days, a massive collection drive was organised by Ramky and BIG FM to collect old newspapers from the citizens of Hyderabad. Ramky unveiled the Ganesh Idol made of old newspapers, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in Next Galleria Mall, Punjagutta.

The radio network has been spreading awareness not only about eco-friendly idols, but about the significance of Ganeshotsav. RJ Sangram, in his morning show through a segment titled Swachetache Shree Ganesha, will be reiterating the Pune Municipal Corporation’s appeal to keep the city clean. Further, he will visit societies and survey them in the 10-day period of the festival. Pune is also celebrating Ganapati Ko Chadhava where all the BIG FM RJs are requesting devotees to offer help to the needy in the form of books, clothes and food and change the ‘Dhun’ of offerings. These necessities will then be distributed by the Robinhood Army.

The 10-day festivities will come to an end after Anant Chaturdasi as followers of Lord Ganesha bid adieu to him. Post the immersion (visarjan), the beaches of Mumbai are usually littered with the remnants of the recently concluded festivities. BIG FM, in association with Paa Foundation, will bring it upon themselves and conduct a beach clean-up drive at Girgaum Chowpatty.

With a successful plan for the festivities, BIG FM once again cements its position as the flag bearer of changing perspectives and providing entertainment with purpose.

