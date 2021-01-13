BIG FM makes the girl child's first Lohri one to remember with its distinctive initiative 'Kudiyan Di Lohri'

MUMBAI: - Over the years, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, through its purpose-driven campaigns and initiatives has been the pioneer in changing perceptions and stereotypes in society for the better. Over the past 9 years, the leading audio entertainment platform, has broken the age-old tradition of celebrating the male child’s first Lohri with its campaign ‘Kudiyan Di Lohri’. This year’s edition of the campaign saw BIG FM, once again, ring in the festivities of the occasion making it one to remember for parents of a new-born baby girl. By amplifying the social relevance to the festival and changing attitudes, online and offline, the initiative perfectly embodied the spirit of rejoicing in the birth of a baby girl.

Taking the festivities a notch higher, BIG RJs formed their ‘Kudiyon ki Toli’ with selected listeners and visited multiple houses, to meet and greet their new friends with the customary ‘Shagun ki Thaali’. Visiting multiple households, the RJs shared gifts as a musical band and group of dancers entertained the families in traditional fervour. Bringing the entire community under one roof on the digital realm, these RJs also invited the families to BIG FM’s Kudiyan Di Lohri virtual party to celebrate their new-born girl’s very-first Lohri.

Giving a true feel to the celebration of the festival by striking the right chord with its listeners, the radio network also composed a song, written and sung by celebrated singer Sukhvir Sukh with famous singer Sonali Dogra lending her voice too . Renowned Actress and now director Sameksha Oswal became the face of the campaign and Sohniye Hiriye fame popular singer and industrialist Shael also associated with the cause. Adding to the virtual festivities, families blessed with a baby girl in the year gone were invited to bring in their child’s first Lohri on-air with BIG RJs as the parents shared the birth stories of their new-born daughter. With the initiative focusing towards burning all evil against women, ‘Kudiyan Di Lohri’ inspires the community through the motivational stories of girl and women achievers, musical bands performers, educationists, mountaineers, etc.

Commenting on the initiative, Sunil Kumaran, Country Head - Product, Marketing & THWINK BIG, BIG FM said, “Being the first festival of the year, Lohri brings with it a lot of positivity and hope amongst people. At BIG FM, we have always believed in taking the festive cheer a notch higher with our purpose-driven campaigns that perfectly align with our brand ethos. ‘Kudiyan Di Lohri’ serves the purpose of shaping the right perspective towards the girl child and celebrating the indomitable spirit of women. The music video, too, has been conceptualized taking this very thought in mind as we take pride in celebrating the girl child and womanhood. By reaching out to our listeners, such thought-provoking initiatives play an instrumental role in bringing change from within.”

Leaving no stone unturned in taking the festivities a notch higher, a three-day musical concert featuring popular female singers and bands was also held for the audience. With the onus to inform, educate and entertain its listeners, BIG FM continues to exemplify credibility, authenticity and purpose in each of its efforts.