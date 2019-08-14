RadioandMusic
Red FM's show 'Happy INDIE-pendence Day' to bring 12 independent artists, regional music together
MUMBAI:  RED FM, one of the largest and most awarded private radio networks in India will be featuring 12 independent artists from across the regions, this Independence Day. The special on-air show called Happy INDIE-pendence Day is an extension to the RED Indies, an initiative introduced to support Indian independent music artists.

 The show will bring 12 RJs and Independent artists from 12 RED FM cities to across RED FM network. Every hour, two music tracks of a particular independent artist from a region will be played. Apart from this, each artist will be accompanied by one city-specific RJ where they will talk about regional music and growing popularity of indie music in India. Well-known RJs like RJ Raunac from Delhi, RJ Mantra from Mumbai, RJ Umang from Patna, Praveen from Kolkata, RJ Tuhin from Bangalore among others, will be hosting the show and interview various indie bands from the 12 cities.

 Commenting on the show, RED FM and Magic FM COO and director Nisha Narayanan, said, “RED FM recently launched the RED Indies initiative which promises to support and promote the independent artists in the country. With Independence Day tomorrow, we are focussing on getting artists who stand independent and are bringing regional music to a larger audience. With Happy Indie-pendence Day we will be profiling 12 artists from all regions and showcasing their talent across the entire RED FM network”. 

 Over the years, Indie music has gained momentum in the country and is slowly bridging the language barrier. With an agenda of finding new talent, RED FM wants to support the artistes by giving them an established language agnostic platform that will help take their music to the audience.

