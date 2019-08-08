RadioandMusic
RNM
| 08 Aug 2019
radio
News
91.9 Friends FM exclusive radio partner of 'Tribute to ABBA'
Private FM Stations | 91.9 FM | Friends FM | radio | ABBA | Kolkata |

MUMBAI: 91.9 Friends FM has become the exclusive radio partner of ABBA Tribute band, which is a tribute to a Swedish pop band, ABBA. The concert marks debut performance of popular UK band ‘Name of the Game’, which is coming for the first time to India.

The legendary troop will perform the all-time favourite numbers at the first-of-its kind concert, the city of Kolkata will witness!

Peeps, who are looking forward to this event can tune into 91.9 Friends FM to win couple tickets.

The concert also aims to raise awareness about Dyslexia and is also associated with an NGO named Breaking Through Dyslexia.

Tickets are available at BookMyShow, Insider.com etc.

Event details:

Name: ABBA Tribute band

Date: 16 August 2019

Venue: Netaji Indoor stadium

Time: 6:30pm to 9pm.

