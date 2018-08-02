RadioandMusic
RNM
| 02 Aug 2018
radio
News
'Calling Karan' returns with Season 2 on Ishq FM
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Ishq FM | Karan Johar | Calling Karan | Jonita Gandhi | Imtiaz Ali | Anirban Dasgupta |

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s star director, producer and filmmaker, Karan Johar had made his debut, last year, on radio, with the remarkable show, Calling Karan on Ishq FM 104.8. Well, the good news is that the second season of the show, is coming back on-air, but this time has an addition.

While, the first season had topics of discussion like open marriages, LGBT, love issues and more, the Season 2 will cover these topics in a bolder way.

This time, all kinds of love relationship issues with broader topics will be heard on-air. Karan Johar will, surely, be that one friend; you would like to share your problems with because he would have answers to all.  

It is learnt that the Ishq FM team did have plans of coming up with the next season, but not so soon. But, it was Karan, who insisted to prepone the launch! The director is surely in love, with the space, he is cherishing, on-air.

On being asked about, what made the team come up with the second season, Ishq FM spokesperson said, “The response of the first season was unexpected. It was picked so well and became one of the most talked about shows of the town. Karan, himself, gives so much content that nothing is scripted, but comes out naturally.”

In addition to the launch, the team has arranged a conference, which will be India’s first every love conference. It will be held on 6 August 2018 at Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Bandra.

There will be a panel discussion, comprising of Karan Johar, Neha Duphia, Malini Agarwal, Imtiaz Ali, who will talk on modern day love issues. Post this; there will be a stand-up act by Anirban Dasgupta and a musical performance by Jonita Gandhi.

We all know that having Karan Johar, on a show, with this format is, indeed, a task. And, everyone might be curious about the making of this show that talks about love life issues. Hence when we asked the makers about the same, the spokesperson revealed, “Calling Karan is a pre-recorded show because getting Karan’s dates is difficult. So the team has callers who WhatsApp their number and then the backend team go through a precise profile check and then the callers are lined up. The show is shot for five days and each day around five to six episodes are recorded.”

The season is set to begin from 13 August and will be aired from Monday to Friday at 8 – 10 pm and repeat at 10 – 12 pm.

related stories
private fm stations  |  31 Jul 2018

Apeksha Mehta appointed as Magic 106.4 FM's Station Head

MUMBAI:  Magic 106.4 FM the brand-new radio station that recently hit Mumbai airwaves appointed Apeksha Mehta as the station head.

private fm stations  |  31 Jul 2018

BIG FM and Ayushmann Khurrana's musical tribute to the legendary Kishore Kumar

MUMBAI: A voice to reminisce, Kishore Da was a man who aced in every role he undertook along with stealing hearts with his melodious music. On the occasion of his 89th birth anniversary, BIG FM is giving a musical tribute to the maestro who was a legend then and is a legend now.

private fm stations  |  31 Jul 2018

MY FM's brings 'Radio Dekhta Hai'

MUMBAI: Recently MY FM initiated a placid step towards the Traffic and road safety which was executed in various crossroad traffic signals in Ahmedabad. The activity was called ‘Radio Dekhta Hai’.

explore RNMbiz

resources

radio

mobile digital

music

regulators

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group