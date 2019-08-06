RadioandMusic
RNM
| 06 Aug 2019
radio
News
Radio City becomes first Indian radio network to acquire commercial rights and play curated content for Lucknow Metro commuters
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | Radio City | Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation |

UMBAI: Strengthening its relationship with Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC), Radio City has become the first Indian radio channel to acquire commercial rights to sell ad space at the Lucknow metro stations, offering a unique in-transit entertainment experience for commuters. Radio City, which was earlier operational for eight metro stations, will now enthrall Lucknowites across all 21 metro stations of LMRC with curated content and music for three-years.

As part of this association, Radio City will not only be able to sell ad space but also entertain commuters with specialized content like foot tapping music and interesting trivia about the City of Nawabs. In tandem with Radio City’s brand philosophy and music strategy of offering mood-mapped music, the playlist will be topical and in sync with the preferences of Lucknowites and will be refreshed every fortnight.

Commenting on the partnership, Kalla, Radio City chief creative officer Kartik Kalla said, “Radio City has created history by becoming the first-ever Indian radio channel to acquire commercial rights to sell ad space and play curated content across 21 metro stations for three years. With the philosophy of ‘Rag Rag Mein Daude City’, we have been a forerunner in the radio industry with initiatives that are tailor made to our audience’s preferences and have always explored new avenues of entertainment. Since our inception, Radio City has been ruling airwaves in Lucknow and our continued partnership with LMRC reinforces our leadership position. This association will allow us to implement our sectoral knowledge and expertise to further strengthen our connect with the city.”

Expressing his views on the partnership, LMRC managing director Kumar Keshav said, “Transporting around 60,000 commuters and completing 331 trips daily, LMRC has become a part of Lucknow’s holistic multi-modal transport system. We are pleased to take our relationship with Radio City a step forward as it understands the essence of the city and what connects best with its listeners. Music and travel go hand in hand, and I believe that this partnership will enrich the travel experience of our commuters.”

This partnership with LMRC further amplifies Radio City’s brand philosophy of ‘Rag Rag Mein Daude City’ by providing locally relevant content to its listeners, infused with regional flavor and nuances.

related stories
private fm stations  |  05 Aug 2019

MY FM launches first crime thriller show of radio

MUMBAI: MY FM is perking up its existing line-up of pioneering content with the launch of Mafia Stories with Hussain Zaidi. The show will comprise thriller stories inspired by the infamous underworld mafia and the Dons ruling them.

private fm stations  |  05 Aug 2019

RED FM introduces new initiative to promote Marathi Cinema

MUMBAI: RED FM is all set to host its first and exclusive Superhit Marathi Film Festival with Pune's favorite RJ Kalakar Shruti. The prestigious National Film Archive of India, Pune (NFAI), also supports the festival.

resources  |  02 Aug 2019

RAM Week 28 witnesses major changes; Fever FM tops Kolkata, Magic FM second in Mumbai

MUMBAI: In RAM Week 28, Fever FM has topped Kolkata also with share per cent and T.S.L. respectively, thus making a topper in another metro apart from Mumbai and Delhi. While in Mumbai, Fever FM scored 18.3 share per cent and 7.03 T.S.L., it recorded 20 share per cent and 5.26 T.S.L.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2019 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group