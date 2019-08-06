Radio City becomes first Indian radio network to acquire commercial rights and play curated content for Lucknow Metro commuters

UMBAI: Strengthening its relationship with Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC), Radio City has become the first Indian radio channel to acquire commercial rights to sell ad space at the Lucknow metro stations, offering a unique in-transit entertainment experience for commuters. Radio City, which was earlier operational for eight metro stations, will now enthrall Lucknowites across all 21 metro stations of LMRC with curated content and music for three-years.

As part of this association, Radio City will not only be able to sell ad space but also entertain commuters with specialized content like foot tapping music and interesting trivia about the City of Nawabs. In tandem with Radio City’s brand philosophy and music strategy of offering mood-mapped music, the playlist will be topical and in sync with the preferences of Lucknowites and will be refreshed every fortnight.

Commenting on the partnership, Kalla, Radio City chief creative officer Kartik Kalla said, “Radio City has created history by becoming the first-ever Indian radio channel to acquire commercial rights to sell ad space and play curated content across 21 metro stations for three years. With the philosophy of ‘Rag Rag Mein Daude City’, we have been a forerunner in the radio industry with initiatives that are tailor made to our audience’s preferences and have always explored new avenues of entertainment. Since our inception, Radio City has been ruling airwaves in Lucknow and our continued partnership with LMRC reinforces our leadership position. This association will allow us to implement our sectoral knowledge and expertise to further strengthen our connect with the city.”

Expressing his views on the partnership, LMRC managing director Kumar Keshav said, “Transporting around 60,000 commuters and completing 331 trips daily, LMRC has become a part of Lucknow’s holistic multi-modal transport system. We are pleased to take our relationship with Radio City a step forward as it understands the essence of the city and what connects best with its listeners. Music and travel go hand in hand, and I believe that this partnership will enrich the travel experience of our commuters.”

This partnership with LMRC further amplifies Radio City’s brand philosophy of ‘Rag Rag Mein Daude City’ by providing locally relevant content to its listeners, infused with regional flavor and nuances.