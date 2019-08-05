RadioandMusic
RED FM introduces new initiative to promote Marathi Cinema
MUMBAI: RED FM is all set to host its first and exclusive Superhit Marathi Film Festival with Pune's favorite RJ Kalakar Shruti. The prestigious National Film Archive of India, Pune (NFAI), also supports the festival. The event will be an on ground extension of RJ Shruti's superhit radio show Light Camera Action, to celebrate the essence of Marathi cinema.  
 
The film festival will screen Marathi movies like Ashi hi Banwa Banwi, Duniyadari, Maherchi Sadi, Dombivali Fast and Natarang. These films will be screened at NFAI from 5th - 9th August from 3 pm to 8 pm. The event is non-ticketed and by invitation only. 
 
Commenting on the occasion, RED FM and Magic FM director and COO Nisha Narayanan said, “We take pride in recognizing the efforts done by Marathi film industry. The festival will showcase some of the critically acclaimed Marathi movies. Regional cinema does not get its due credit as many multiplexes only exhibit the Bollywood movies. The lack of viewership thus restricts the audiences to enjoy the beauty of vernacular content. As a brand with 68 stations network, the growth comes from the regional markets and that has been our focus.”
 
“RED FM has always supported regional content, be it music, or films. Our recent initiative, RED Indies was created to build a language agnostic platform for independent artists to come forward and showcase their talent. Festivals like these will help people understand the importance of regional cinema,” she further added. 
 
The festival is expected to be attended by Marathi film stars like Ashok Saraf, Sandeep Kulkarni, Ajinkya Deo, Sai Tamhankar, Sachin Pilgaonkar, and many others. RED FM listeners will also get an opportunity to interact with their favorite celebrities.
 
Film Festival Schedule:
 
Dombivali Fast-5 Aug
 
• Maherchi Sadi-6 Aug
 
• Natarang-7 Aug
 
• Duniyadari-8 Aug
 
• Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi- 9 Aug
