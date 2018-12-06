RadioandMusic
RNM
| 06 Dec 2018
radio
News
MY FM RJ Kartik is the first RJ to become brand ambassador of Rajasthan Election Commission
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | RJ Kartik | MY FM | Rahul Namjoshi | Best Radio Programme | Jaipur Election Commission |

MUMBAI: MY FM RJ Kartik, who is among the top three most followed RJs in the country, has become the brand ambassador of Rajasthan Election Commission. RJ Kartik’s this feat makes him the first RJ to be chosen as the face of Rajasthan’s Election Commission for Jaipur Elections 2018.

Speaking about his noteworthy achievement, excited RJ Kartik exclaims, “I am very happy and I request everyone in Jaipur and Rajasthan that there should be 100% voting this time. Last year, we had passed with distinction as the turnout was 76 %. Hence, I am trying for making it 100%, this year, and I ask everyone should go and vote as it is the biggest right everyone in India has got.”

When asked about his plans as the brand ambassador of Jaipur Election Commission, Kartik reveals, “Since my digital fan base is huge, I have been utilising it to make appeal to people, creatively, to go and vote. We have also made a special rap for election, which we are continuously playing.”

“For senior citizens and disabled people, we are making special travel arrangements so that we can take them to the voting booth, from their respective homes, and drop them back post voting so that they do not face any travel issues,” he further adds.

Further speaking, RJ Kartik says, “I have made one more appeal for those, whose hometown is not Jaipur, but belong to the neighbouring areas that they must go and exercise their right to vote. Also, the government has given a holiday tomorrow for the same. Even I am heading to my hometown Kota, today, so that tomorrow morning I can go and exercise my vote first, post which, I will be back to Jaipur and encourage people to exercise their right to vote.”

RJ Kartik has been making noteworthy efforts, through his radio show, Salaam Jaipur to ensure maximum turnout on the Election Day i.e. tomorrow, 7 December 2018.

“When it comes to radio, we are continuously talking with local celebrities and officers of the election commission about elections. We are trying to explain minute details of elections, which people must be aware of. We are also appealing people from different sections of the society to exercise their vote. Various groups have joined hands with us in achieving the target of 100% voting.”

MY FM Business Head Rahul Namjoshi also spoke on Kartik’s this achievement, “We are pleased to be associated with the election commission for this cause and feel immensely happy that our RJ has been chosen as the face of the campaign. RJ Kartik is the perfect choice as he has huge liking among people and has a strong hold on social media platform.”

RJ Kartik is known for his social connect as he has contributed in various social campaigns. His Monday Motivation videos are also a craze among his fans that are over two million on social media. He has also bagged the IRF Award for Best Radio Program in Hindi language category in 2015 and 2018 and Laadli Media National Award for BOL campaign.

Lastly, on his upcoming projects, RJ Kartik signed off, “Currently, I am busy in the election campaigns, but I want to give my fans only one message, Kar Dikhao Jo Aisa Jo Duniya Karna Chahiye Aapke Jaisa.”

related stories
private fm stations  |  05 Dec 2018

MY FM's 'O MardKalAana' at Jaipur The social campaign tries to tackle the issue of public urination

MUMBAI: Men who urinate on public walls were surprised when they read “O MardKalAana written on the walls. MY FM, the number one station of Jaipur conceptualized this activity to address the widespread challenge civic issue of public urination.

private fm stations  |  04 Dec 2018

Big FM announces Season 6 of its award-winning on-air singing talent show 'Benadryl Big Golden Voice'

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the India’s largest radio networks, announces the sixth season of its highly-anticipated on-air singing talent hunt Benadryl BIG Golden Voice presented by Benadryl Cough Syrup. The iconic show with each passing year brings with its novel elements that pushes the entertainm

private fm stations  |  03 Dec 2018

92.7 BIG FM associates with Robinhood army for #NoKhaliPet campaign to fight against malnutrition

MUMBAI: Marking the Human Rights Day, 92.7 BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks has associated with Robin Hood Army for its social initiative #NoKhaliPet with MJ Khurafati Nitin. Through this campaign, the radio station aims to feed one lakh underprivileged people across India.

explore RNMbiz

music

resources

radio

mobile digital

regulators

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group