RadioandMusic
RNM
| 05 Dec 2018
radio
Press Releases
MY FM's 'O MardKalAana' at Jaipur The social campaign tries to tackle the issue of public urination
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Private FM Stations | MY FM | O MardKalAana | radio channel | Stree | radio stations | swachh |

MUMBAI: Men who urinate on public walls were surprised when they read “O MardKalAana written on the walls. MY FM, the number one station of Jaipur conceptualized this activity to address the widespread challenge civic issue of public urination. Based on the theme of this year’s blockbuster thriller movie Stree, MY FM ran the campaign that aimed at generating consciousness amongst the public to prevent polluting the city and to discontinue urinating on the walls. Through the campaign, the radio network uses fear, the best psychological weapon, too aware the people on this common sanitation problem.

The radio channel kicked off the initiative by painting 10 dirtiest walls across Jaipur which were used for urination with the line O MardKalAana. RJs did live shows from these locations and recorded the people’s reaction who assumed it as Stree 2's promotion or that someone is playing a joke. RJs picked up the content on air across all shows highlighting the shaken and horrified reactions of the people. MY FM revealed the truth in five days.

Commenting on the initiative, MY FM, Rahul Namjoshi, Business Head said, “O MardKalAana is one of our most ground-breaking and socially relevant campaigns. We have always believed in doing things in a special way and alert people on civic issues which are commonly prevalent. The peril of public urination is common in various cities across the country and needs to be tackled. We are glad that this distinctive and interesting campaign has helped us in dispersing the significance of keeping the environment ‘swachh’ and stop urinating in public places to the masses.”

MY FM orchestrated the activity as a psychological weapon that has to be deployed in everyone’s mind and they did it by creating fear. The motive of the campaign was to spread the message of not urinating in open and use the public washrooms. It is vital to keep the surroundings clean and not to defile public places.

related stories
private fm stations  |  04 Dec 2018

Big FM announces Season 6 of its award-winning on-air singing talent show 'Benadryl Big Golden Voice'

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of the India’s largest radio networks, announces the sixth season of its highly-anticipated on-air singing talent hunt Benadryl BIG Golden Voice presented by Benadryl Cough Syrup. The iconic show with each passing year brings with its novel elements that pushes the entertainm

private fm stations  |  03 Dec 2018

92.7 BIG FM associates with Robinhood army for #NoKhaliPet campaign to fight against malnutrition

MUMBAI: Marking the Human Rights Day, 92.7 BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks has associated with Robin Hood Army for its social initiative #NoKhaliPet with MJ Khurafati Nitin. Through this campaign, the radio station aims to feed one lakh underprivileged people across India.

private fm stations  |  03 Dec 2018

RED FM asks Mumbaikars, 'What's your Status?' on World Aids Day

MUMBAI: India’s strongest and most awarded radio network 93.5 RED FM recently took up a unique initiative of encouraging Mumbaikars to check their status.

explore RNMbiz

year ender

music

radio

resources

mobile digital

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group