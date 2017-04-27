Saavn to explore the history and evolution of Jazz this International Jazz Day

MUMBAI: On International Jazz Day, which is celebrated worldwide on 30 April, Saavn will bring out the evolution of jazz and the genre's mainstay artists with a musical journey.

The three-day mobile festival will come alive on the Saavn app, where listeners can access curated collections of jazz playlists. Saavn’s digital and social media channels will also light up with facts, contests, photos and more around all things Jazz and Jazz artists.

Day one of the will kick-off with a celebration of the genre’s stalwarts and jazz greats, such as Ella Fitzgerald, Stan Getz, Nina Simone, and Frank Sinatra, among others. Day two will see the genre’s influences and evolution, from its foray into electronic music with electro Jazz, a tryst with Bollywood and how the music has impacted cultural and political change. The final day, which coincides with International Jazz Day, will chronicle the present and the future of Jazz, featuring acclaimed musicians of today like Gregory Porter and Norah Jones along with the upcoming crop of artists who are making great strides in the genre.

For the first time, exhilarating and empowering, Saavn will celebrate the genre extensively this weekend. Tune in from the 28-30 April, exclusively on Saavn.