| 09 Nov 2018
BIG FM celebrated Diwali with 'Teen Patti with Bollywood'
MUMBAI: 92.7 BIG FM, one of India's largest radio networks, raised the excitement this Diwali with the announcement of its new property ‘Teen Patti with Bollywood’. With festivities in full-swing, the network ran the Diwali spike from 5 November to 7 November, wherein every hour a celebrity asked interesting questions revolving around the number ‘three’, to the listeners. Amplifying the enthusiasm around the exciting spike, gratifications from leading brands such as VLCC Wellness for central region, PNG Jewellers and Boga, Butterfly Kitchen appliances among others, were given to the winners of the contest.

The ‘Teen Patti with Bollywood’ offering featured power-packed Bollywood names such as Aamir Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Bappi Lahiri, Manushi Chillar, Ayush Sharma, Parineeti Chopra among many others. Each star asked a question, which had three right answers and a listener was required to give all the answers correctly in order to claim the coveted prize. This fun and engaging segment on the network was a spin on the famous Teen Patti card game, played during the festival of lights. BIG FM conceptualized this innovative Diwali spike/contest around the popular belief that playing cards on the occasion pleases Goddess Lakshmi and brings in her blessings.

Commenting on the Diwali spike, BIG FM spokesperson said, “With our Diwali spike ‘Teen Patti with Bollywood,’ BIG FM continues to develop entertaining properties where listener engagement is our ultimate goal. The concept and the format revolving around a game of ‘Teen Patti’ also tied in beautifully with the festivities and established a strong connect between the network and its listeners. We are extremely happy to have associated with multiple brands from across the country, who came onboard and inadvertently contributed towards taking the spike to the next level.”  

92.7 BIG FM consistently strives to bring quality, innovative and original content that resonates with the audience, and ‘Teen Patti with Bollywood’ was conceptualized in keeping with the core objectives of the network.

