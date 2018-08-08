RadioandMusic
MY FM's brings 'Hasvanu Naam Sairam' to Gujarat
MUMBAI: Recently the MY FM team launched a humour property in the Rajkot market with the name Tamara Bhai. Understanding the importance of humour in one’s busy schedule, MY FM launches another property for the Gujarat market, Hasvanu Naam Sairam.

Sairam Dave is the renowned folk humour artist from Kathiyawaad with a huge fan base across Gujarat.

He will narrate jokes in a classic style about his observations of Gujaratis and their typical behaviour. His jokes will add an extra touch of hilariousness and fun to the channel’s programmes.

The comedy sparkler would comprise of Gujaratis tryst with English language, stereotypes, their lingo of talking, notions while they travel and many such intrinsic contents would be a part of the comedy programme.

Commenting on the initiative, MY FM business head Rahul Namjoshi said, “This sparkler is another attempt from our side to provide highly localised content in the Gujarat market. We are a customer-centric organisation and owing to our ear to the ground approach we learnt that the listeners are looking forward to a unique Gujarati humour property. Sairam is a famous celeb, I am sure our listeners will love this property as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Speaking on this property MY FM programming head Vinay Manek Singh said, “Rajkot's favourite radio station Chauranu point trann (94.3) MY FM is proud to gift it’s' listeners, a unique humour feature.  Sairam will be narrating jokes in his inimitable style featuring his observations around behavioural quirks of Gujaratis.  With him on board, we are sure this property will win hearts hands down.”

