Radio City's Kar Mumbaikar campaign creates awareness on plastic ban with Sonu Nigam
Private FM Stations | Radio City | Kar Mumbaikar | Sonu Nigam | RJ Salil | RJ Archana | Afroz Shah | Ann Ollestad | Nidhi Choudhari |

MUMBAI: Radio City launched the Kar Mumbaikar initiative in Mumbai to give back to the society by pledging for plastic ban. Radio City kick started this initiative by creating awareness on the plastic ban which was recently implemented by the Maharashtra government. In an evening full of entertainment, Radio City invites Mumbaikars to come together to pledge against the use of plastic along with Sonu Nigam and popular duo of RJ Salil and Archana. Radio City has organized a music concert with Bollywood’s most loved playback singer Sonu Nigam who has joined the rally and is gearing up to perform live for the cause.

As part of the Kar Mumbaikar campaign, Radio City commenced a week long activity across Mumbai to spread awareness about Plastic Ban. To aid in the transition of using environmental friendly materials, Radio City is distributing cloth bags to shopkeepers, fruit, vegetable and flower vendors and fellow Mumbaikars. This campaign was initiated in Dadar Phool Market in the presence of Radio City’s popular RJ Salil and Archana, social activist Afroz Shah, Consul General of Norway in Mumbai Ann Ollestad, BMC Deputy commissioner Nidhi Choudhari and will continue for a week at various touch points across Mumbai.

Urging Mumbaikars to Rally for the Cause, Bollywood’s most loved playback singer Sonu Nigam said, “Plastic causes widespread destruction to our environment and its ban in Maharashtra couldn’t have come sooner. Kudos to Radio City for launching the Kar Mumbaikar campaign and taking up this cause in such a compelling manner. I urge Mumbaikars to root for this by completely eliminating its usage in their day to day lives. I hope all my fans will rally for this cause by joining me on Friday, in a musical evening dedicated towards bringing a positive change.”

All Mumbaikars gear up to be entertained by Bollywood’s most versatile singer Sonu Nigam at the Kar Mumbaikar concert

Venue - Phoenix Market City, Dublin Square

Date and Time – Friday 29 June 2018 7pm onwards

Book your tickets on Bookmyshow

Radio City has established itself as the most influential radio network that thrives to inculcate a positive change amongst its listeners by rallying them to fight for city specific social issues. The Kar Mumbaikar campaign has proven to be another instance where Radio City has led by example when it comes to supporting a social cause.

