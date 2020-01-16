BMG signs deal with sampling service Tracklib

MUMBAI: International music company BMG has signed a deal with Tracklib, the Stockholm-based sampling service that has revolutionized sample clearance. BMG will provide a selection of quality music from its massive catalog to be featured on Tracklib, where producers can sample the music and get straightforward clearance in a few clicks, something that historically could take months.

It’s the latest step in Tracklib’s continuing mission to make music sampling and clearance easy, legal, and affordable. “It’s great to work with BMG, one of the most pro-active music companies in the world, to bring their amazing music to producers everywhere,” says Tracklib co-founder and CEO Pär Almqvist.

BMG VP Global Licensing Pete Gardiner said, “Actively licensing our recorded repertoire is a key service BMG offers. Tracklib offers a new outlet which promises to benefit everyone involved in sampling.”

Tracklib allows users to find, sample, and license recordings using a simple system with fixed prices and instant licenses. Producers and artists know before buying a track how much a sample license will cost. In this era of continuous, spontaneous releases and non-traditional distribution, the platform’s ease and clarity present a unique solution to one of the music industry’s thorniest ongoing issues.

Major artists like J.Cole, Mary J. Blige, and BROCKHAMPTON have used Tracklib-licensed samples in their hits, and icons like Isaac Hayes have released previously unheard material from the vaults via the platform. Tracklib has also strived to open the world of sampling to new artists and producers, by making the sample clearance process much more efficient.

“Tracklib is here to serve both big-name producers who are used to clearing samples, and understand how much Tracklib simplifies the process, as well as aspiring producers who never had the possibility to clear samples before,” says Pär. “We have strong support from the artist community. Our partnership with BMG demonstrates how established labels and publishers are getting behind our new approach to music licensing. We’re very excited about the creative possibilities this deal creates.”