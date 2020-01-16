RadioandMusic
RNM
| 16 Jan 2020
music
News
BMG signs deal with sampling service Tracklib
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Tracklib | BMG |

MUMBAI: International music company BMG has signed a deal with Tracklib, the Stockholm-based sampling service that has revolutionized sample clearance. BMG will provide a selection of quality music from its massive catalog to be featured on Tracklib, where producers can sample the music and get straightforward clearance in a few clicks, something that historically could take months.

It’s the latest step in Tracklib’s continuing mission to make music sampling and clearance easy, legal, and affordable. “It’s great to work with BMG, one of the most pro-active music companies in the world, to bring their amazing music to producers everywhere,” says Tracklib co-founder and CEO Pär Almqvist.

BMG VP Global Licensing Pete Gardiner said, “Actively licensing our recorded repertoire is a key service BMG offers. Tracklib offers a new outlet which promises to benefit everyone involved in sampling.”

Tracklib allows users to find, sample, and license recordings using a simple system with fixed prices and instant licenses. Producers and artists know before buying a track how much a sample license will cost. In this era of continuous, spontaneous releases and non-traditional distribution, the platform’s ease and clarity present a unique solution to one of the music industry’s thorniest ongoing issues.

Major artists like J.Cole, Mary J. Blige, and BROCKHAMPTON have used Tracklib-licensed samples in their hits, and icons like Isaac Hayes have released previously unheard material from the vaults via the platform. Tracklib has also strived to open the world of sampling to new artists and producers, by making the sample clearance process much more efficient.

“Tracklib is here to serve both big-name producers who are used to clearing samples, and understand how much Tracklib simplifies the process, as well as aspiring producers who never had the possibility to clear samples before,” says Pär. “We have strong support from the artist community. Our partnership with BMG demonstrates how established labels and publishers are getting behind our new approach to music licensing. We’re very excited about the creative possibilities this deal creates.”

related stories
music services  |  10 Jan 2020

Flutin announces Investment and Creative Collaboration with Indian Pop Star Sukhbir Singh

MUMBAI: Indian pop icon and seasoned music professional Sukhbir Singh is partnering with international music app Flutin as an investor. He is also using the platform to support his latest artistic initiatives, employing the app’s powerful promotion and distribution.

music services  |  07 Jan 2020

Paytm Insider hosts India's first-ever theatre and community with Tik Tok creators "Epic Fam Jam"

MUMBAI: The Epic Fam Jam event is going to be held in Mumbai for the first time in India. Epic Fam Jam is one of a kind event which is focused towards creating fan engagement and experiences with their favorite digital content creators.

labels  |  07 Jan 2020

Kumar Taurani of Tips industries believes music could potentially be the solution to mental health

MUMBAI: Tips Industries along with the Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences at Fortis Healthcare came together to launch the #Music4MentalHealth initiative, in order to educate people about the positive impact that music can have on mental health.

explore RNMbiz

year ender

music

regulators

resources

mobile digital

radio

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group